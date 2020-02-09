By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bt Everyday Phone Twin

3.5(4)Write a review
Bt Everyday Phone Twin
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Product Description

  • Nuisance Call Blocking
  • Easy to Use
  • Freedom to move in your house
  • - Blocks up to 20 numbers
  • - Do Not Disturb mode
  • - Save up to 50 contacts
  • The Everyday Phone Nuisance Call Blocker gives you back control over which calls you want to take and which you want to block. For those times when you just want some peace and quiet switch on Do Not Disturb mode so that your phone won't ring. Key friends and family can still get through when you save them as VIP's in your address book. Long range reception up to 300m outdoors and 50m indoors. Redial any of the last 20 calls you made, choose one of 5 ringtones and it also has a 1.6 inch amber screen. (You must subscribe to a Caller Display service from your network provider to block nuisance calls. Charges may apply).

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

don't bother with this model.

3 stars

brought to replace previous model but settings more difficult. screen now orange and difficult to read the digital figures. doesn't compute immediately. max ring tone not loud enough, wish i hadn't bothered.

Terrible buy

1 stars

Terrible !! These phones have no speaker function, and the volume on max is 5. Barely audible. I have sent mine back. difficult to dial and doesn't always register dialled numbers. Really dissapointed.

Easy set up. Works really well.

5 stars

Easy to input numbers and block unwanted. Set up by itself

Excellent value

5 stars

Very pleased with this twin phone. It's easy to set up has excellent features and is such a good price.

