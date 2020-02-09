Bt Everyday Phone Twin

don't bother with this model.
brought to replace previous model but settings more difficult. screen now orange and difficult to read the digital figures. doesn't compute immediately. max ring tone not loud enough, wish i hadn't bothered.
Terrible buy
Terrible !! These phones have no speaker function, and the volume on max is 5. Barely audible. I have sent mine back. difficult to dial and doesn't always register dialled numbers. Really dissapointed.
Easy set up. Works really well.
Easy to input numbers and block unwanted. Set up by itself
Excellent value
Very pleased with this twin phone. It's easy to set up has excellent features and is such a good price.