Cadbury Chopped Nut Egg 545G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with chopped hazelnuts (6 %) and one bar of milk chocolate with chopped hazelnuts (9 %).
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and chopped hazelnuts.
- BeTreatwise.net
- Get to know your treats
- 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Chopped Nuts sharing bar.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- 18 x 25 g portions per shell egg
- 4 portions per bar
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- With sharing bar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 545g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
545g ℮
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy569 kJ 136 kcal7%
- Fat8.2 g12%
- Saturates4.4 g22%
- Sugars13 g15%
- Salt0.06 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2276 kJ
- With sharing bar
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chopped Hazelnuts, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 25 g *Reference Intakes Energy 2276 kJ 569 kJ 8400 kJ / - 546 kcal 136 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 33 g 8.2 g 70 g of which Saturates 17 g 4.4 g 20 g Carbohydrate 54 g 13 g 260 g of which Sugars 53 g 13 g 90 g Fibre 2.5 g 0.6 g - Protein 7.8 g 1.9 g 50 g Salt 0.22 g 0.06 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 23.8 g contains
- Energy543 kJ 130 kcal7%
- Fat8.0 g11%
- Saturates4.1 g20%
- Sugars12 g14%
- Salt0.05 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2280 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 6 Chunks (23.8 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2280 kJ 543 kJ 8400 kJ / - 547 kcal 130 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 33 g 8.0 g 70 g of which Saturates 17 g 4.1 g 20 g Carbohydrate 52 g 12 g 260 g of which Sugars 51 g 12 g 90 g Fibre 2.5 g 0.6 g - Protein 7.9 g 1.9 g 50 g Salt 0.22 g 0.05 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
