Cadbury Chopped Nut Egg 545G

Cadbury Chopped Nut Egg 545G

£ 12.00
£2.21/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with chopped hazelnuts (6 %) and one bar of milk chocolate with chopped hazelnuts (9 %).
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and chopped hazelnuts.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • 18 x 25 g portions per shell egg
  • 4 portions per bar

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • With sharing bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 545g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Net Contents

545g ℮

