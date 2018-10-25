Cadbury Daim Easter Egg 570G

Product Description
- Hollow milk chocolate egg with crunchy almond caramel pieces (6 %) and one bar of milk chocolate with crunchy almond caramel pieces (20 %).
- Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk and Daim pieces.
- Get to know your treats
- 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Daim sharing bar.
- 1 portion = 4 % of the RI* of kcal
- *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
- 18 x 25 g portions per shell egg
- 8 portions per bar
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- With sharing bar
- Pack size: 570g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
570g ℮
- Each 15 g contains
- Energy333 kJ 80 kcal4%
- Fat4.5 g6%
- Saturates2.6 g13%
- Sugars8.5 g9%
- Salt0.07 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Coconut), Cocoa Mass, Blanched Almonds, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 3 Chunks (15 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2217 kJ 333 kJ 8400 kJ / - 531 kcal 80 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 30 g 4.5 g 70 g of which Saturates 17 g 2.6 g 20 g Carbohydrate 57 g 8.6 g 260 g of which Sugars 57 g 8.5 g 90 g Fibre 1.8 g 0.3 g - Protein 6.2 g 0.9 g 50 g Salt 0.44 g 0.07 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 25 g contains
- Energy559 kJ 134 kcal7%
- Fat7.7 g11%
- Saturates4.5 g23%
- Sugars14 g16%
- Salt0.07 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2238 kJ
Information
Ingredients
Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Coconut), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Blanched Almonds, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Salt, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 25 g *Reference Intakes Energy 2238 kJ 559 kJ 8400 kJ / - 536 kcal 134 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 31 g 7.7 g 70 g of which Saturates 18 g 4.5 g 20 g Carbohydrate 57 g 14 g 260 g of which Sugars 56 g 14 g 90 g Fibre 2.0 g 0.5 g - Protein 7.0 g 1.8 g 50 g Salt 0.27 g 0.07 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
