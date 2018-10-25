By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Egg 560G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut Egg 560G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 12.00
£2.15/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with dried grapes (3.5 %) and chopped almonds (2 %) and one bar of milk chocolate with dried grapes (18 %) and almonds (7 %).
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk, dried grapes and almonds.
  BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut sharing bar.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • 1 portion = 7 % of the RI* of kcal
  • *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
  Cocoa Life
  Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk, dried grapes and almonds.
  • 18 x 25 g portions per shell egg
  • Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut sharing bar.
  • 4 portions per bar

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • With sharing bar
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 560g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

560g ℮

  • Each 27.5 g contains
    • Energy577 kJ 138 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.2 g
      10%
    • Saturates3.8 g
      19%
    • Sugars15 g
      16%
    • Salt0.05 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2096 kJ

    • With sharing bar
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Dried Grapes, Cocoa Butter, Almonds, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 6 Chunks (27.5 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2096 kJ577 kJ8400 kJ /
    -501 kcal138 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 26 g7.2 g70 g
    of which Saturates 14 g3.8 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 57 g16 g260 g
    of which Sugars 53 g15 g90 g
    Fibre 3.0 g0.8 g-
    Protein 7.7 g2.1 g50 g
    Salt 0.18 g0.05 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 25 g contains
    • Energy554 kJ 133 kcal
      7%
    • Fat7.5 g
      11%
    • Saturates4.3 g
      22%
    • Sugars14 g
      15%
    • Salt0.06 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2217 kJ

    • With sharing bar
    • Suitable for vegetarians

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Dried Grapes, Chopped Almonds, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Milk
    • May Contain: Nuts, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2217 kJ554 kJ8400 kJ /
    -531 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 30 g7.5 g70 g
    of which Saturates 17 g4.3 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g14 g260 g
    of which Sugars 55 g14 g90 g
    Fibre 2.3 g0.6 g-
    Protein 7.4 g1.9 g50 g
    Salt 0.22 g0.06 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

