Celebrations Large Sharing Pouch 450G

image 1 of Celebrations Large Sharing Pouch 450G
£ 3.50
£0.78/100g
3x = 29.3g
  • Energy606kJ 145kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2067kJ

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
  • Values will vary by brand
  • Great for egg hunts
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Peanuts, Whey Powder (from Milk), Desiccated Coconut, Wheat Flour, Lactose, Full Cream Milk Powder, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Shea Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Natural Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Milk Protein, Wheat Gluten, Acidity Regulator (E500), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~ 15, Portion size: 29.3g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g**/ 29.3g (%*)
Energy 2067kJ606kJ (7%)
-494Kcal145Kcal (7%)
Fat24g7.1g (10%)
of which saturates 14g4.2g (21%)
Carbohydrate 62g18g (7%)
of which sugars 55g16g (18%)
Protein 5.5g1.6g (3%)
Salt 0.40g0.12g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
**On Average--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

