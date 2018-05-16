Malteaster Large Sharing Pouch 270G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a malt filling (21%) and honeycombed pieces (3.7%). Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Milk chocolate with a malt filling (31%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%).
- A mixed treat pouch containing 5 delicious Maltesers Bunnies and 6 Maltesers Mini Bunnies full of crunchy and creamy delight but also 3 Maltesers Fun Size bags
- The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
- Maltesers Mini Bunny
- Portions per pack: 6, Portion size: 11.6g
- Maltesers
- Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 19.5g
- Maltesers Bunny
- Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 29g
- Perfect for Egg Hunts
- Individually Wrapped
- Share with friends and family
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Try These Egg-Citing Easter Activies...
- How About an Easter Bunny Hunt?
- Maltesers® Chocolates and Bunnies make a great alternative to eggs on your Easter hunt
- Ideal for cake decorating
- Personalise your own Easter cake by decorating it with Maltesers® chocolates and bunnies
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
270g ℮
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate Contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 19.5g (%*) Energy 2108kJ 411kJ (5%) - 503kcal 98kcal (5%) Fat 25g 4.8g (7%) of which saturates 15g 3.0g (15%) Carbohydrate 62g 12g (5%) of which sugars 53g 10g (11%) Protein 8.1g 1.6g (3%) Salt 0.41g 0.08g (1%) *Reference Intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 11.6g (%*) Energy 2245kJ 260kJ (3%) - 537kcal 62kcal (3%) Fat 31g 3.5g (5%) of which saturates 18g 2.0g (10%) Carbohydrate 58g 6.7g (3%) of which sugars 54g 6.3g (7%) Protein 7.0g 0.8g (2%) Salt 0.37g 0.04g (< 1%) *Reference Intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 29g (%*) Energy 2261kJ 656kJ (8%) - 541kcal 157kcal (8%) Fat 31g 9.0g (13%) of which saturates 18g 5.1g (26%) Carbohydrate 57g 17g (7%) of which sugars 52g 15g (17%) Protein 7.1g 2.1g (4%) Salt 0.40g 0.12g (2%) *Reference Intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal) - -
