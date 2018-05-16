By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Malteaster Giant Egg 496G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Malteaster Giant Egg 496G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£2.02/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (7.0%). Milk chocolate with a malt filling (21%) and honeycombed pieces (3.7%). Milk chocolate with a malt filling (31%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%).
  • A deliciousy smooth milk chocolate Easter egg with 2 full size chocolate bunnies and 2 mini bunnies full of crunchy and creamy delight
  • Maltesers Bunny...Got a bunny feeling about this…
  • Hollow Egg
  • Portions per pack: ~15, Portion size: 25g
  • Maltesers Mini Bunny
  • Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.6g
  • Maltesers Bunny
  • Portions per pack: 2, Portion size: 29g
  • Perfect Easter gift for friends and family
  • Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 496g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see back

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

496g ℮

    • Perfect Easter gift for friends and family
    • Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD-D
    • Hollow Egg
    • Maltesers Mini Bunny
    • Maltesers Bunny

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see back

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 11.6g (%*)
    Energy 2245kJ260kJ (3%)
    -537kcal62kcal (3%)
    Fat 31g3.5g (5%)
    of which saturates 18g2.0g (10%)
    Carbohydrate 58g6.7g (3%)
    of which sugars 54g6.3g (7%)
    Protein 7.0g0.8g (2%)
    Salt 0.37g0.04g (<1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Perfect Easter gift for friends and family
    • Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD-D
    • Hollow Egg
    • Maltesers Mini Bunny
    • Maltesers Bunny

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see back

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 25g (%*)
    Energy 2204kJ551kJ (7%)
    -527kcal132kcal (7%)
    Fat 29g7.2g (10%)
    of which saturates 17g4.3g (22%)
    Carbohydrate 59g15g (6%)
    of which sugars 56g14g (16%)
    Protein 7.2g1.8g (4%)
    Salt 0.34g0.08g (1%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
    • Perfect Easter gift for friends and family
    • Eggcellent for sharing... if you have to!
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Kosher - KLBD-D
    • Hollow Egg
    • Maltesers Mini Bunny
    • Maltesers Bunny

    Information

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Almonds, Eggs, Hazelnuts
    • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see back

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g (%*)
    Energy 2261kJ656kJ (8%)
    -541kcal157kcal (8%)
    Fat 31g9.0g (13%)
    of which saturates 18g5.1g (26%)
    Carbohydrate 57g17g (7%)
    of which sugars 52g15g (17%)
    Protein 7.1g2.1g (4%)
    Salt 0.40g0.12g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Dairy Milk Extra Large Easter Egg 515G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£1.95/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Cadbury Flake Chocolate Egg 274G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 6.00
£2.19/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Tesco Finest 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here