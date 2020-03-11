Heinz Pear And Apple Custard
- A smooth blend of pear and apple puree, milk and added vitamin C.
- Made with natural ingredients* + vitamin C.
- *Concentrated juices and milk from natural source.
- Simply made with love, we select the tastiest fruit & juice ingredients for your little one!
- HEINZ BY NATURE.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- Gluten free.
- Suitable for vegetarians.
- ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- 1 OF YOUR BABY'S 5 A DAY.
- NO ADDED SUGAR.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 400G
Pear (50%), Apple (44%), Whole Milk Powder (4%), Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin C
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Once opened, unheated food in the pot can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours. If feeding direct from the pot, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded.
Made in the EU
- Easy prep: Delicious straight from the cupboard or even better from the fridge. If preferred warm, stand the pot in warm water. Stir well and check the temperature.
1 pot = 1 serving
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Phone ROI 0800 212991
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
4 Months
4 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|320kJ/76kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|- of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4g
|- of which sugars #
|11.7g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C †
|15mg
|#Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|† 60% of Labelling Reference Value; the required daily amounts of vitamin C for infants and young children
|-
