Heinz Pear And Apple Custard

Heinz Pear And Apple Custard
£ 1.47
£3.68/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • A smooth blend of pear and apple puree, milk and added vitamin C.
  • Made with natural ingredients* + vitamin C.
  • *Concentrated juices and milk from natural source.
  • Simply made with love, we select the tastiest fruit & juice ingredients for your little one!
  • HEINZ BY NATURE.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • Gluten free.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • 1 OF YOUR BABY'S 5 A DAY.
  • NO ADDED SUGAR.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 400G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Pear (50%), Apple (44%), Whole Milk Powder (4%), Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin C

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, unheated food in the pot can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours. If feeding direct from the pot, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: Delicious straight from the cupboard or even better from the fridge. If preferred warm, stand the pot in warm water. Stir well and check the temperature.

Number of uses

1 pot = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone ROI 0800 212991
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 320kJ/76kcal
Fat 1.4g
- of which saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate 13.4g
- of which sugars #11.7g
Fibre 2.1g
Protein 1.4g
Salt <0.01g
Vitamin C †15mg
#Contains naturally occurring sugars-
† 60% of Labelling Reference Value; the required daily amounts of vitamin C for infants and young children-

