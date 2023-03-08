Heinz Chicken & Sweetcorn Risotto 230G
Product Description
- Chicken & sweetcorn risotto.
- Simply made with love and nothing else added, we select the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one!
- Heinz by Nature.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- Check out our yummy baby food for 12 months and more at HeinzBaby.co.uk
- We select only the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one. This means:
- Low in salt
- No added sugar
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Getting ready for food is an exciting time for you and your toddler: you want to make sure you give them yummy food to explore new flavours and textures.
- Our Heinz By Nature Chicken & Sweetcorn Risotto tastes delicious and contributes to 1 of your toddler's 5 a day too. Made with 100% natural ingredients.
- Comes in a microwaveable tray.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Perfect for your toddler
- 100% natural ingredients
- 1 of your toddlers 5 a day
- A chunky blend of vegetables, chicken and sweetcorn with rice
- Pack size: 230G
- Low in salt
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (24%, Carrot (13%), Sweetcorn (4%), Peas (4%), Onion (3%)), Rice (23%), Water, Skimmed Milk, Chicken (14%), Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring, Thyme
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Place the sealed bowl in hot water for 5 minutes. Peel off film and stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Serve straight from the bowl and always check the temperature before serving to your little one. Throw away any leftovers at the end of the meal. Do not heat in the oven.
Number of uses
1 bowl = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- Phone 0800 212991
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|283kJ/67kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|- of which sugars*
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|Protein
|4.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|* Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|1 bowl = 1 serving
|-
