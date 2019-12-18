Heinz Cottage Pie 230G
Offer
Product Description
- Vegetable and potato with beef.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- Simply made with love and nothing else added, we select the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one!
- HEINZ BY NATURE.
- A chunky blend of vegetables and potato with beef.
- Perfect for your toddler.
- 100% natural ingredients.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- ABSOLUTELY NO ADDED SALT OR SUGAR.
- 1 OF YOUR TODDLERS 5 A DAY.
- Pack size: 230g
- Absolutely no added salt or sugar
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (49%, Carrot (24%), Potato (14%), Onion (7%), Peas (4%)), Water, Beef (9%), Milk, Cornflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Natural Flavouring, Parsley, Garlic
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Place the sealed bowl in hot water for 5 minutes. Peel off film and stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Serve straight from the bowl and always check the temperature before serving to your little one. Throw away any leftovers at the end of the meal.
- Do not heat in the oven.
Number of uses
1 bowl = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- Phone 0800 212991
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|308kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|- of which saturates
|(0.7g)
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|- of which sugars*
|(2.4g)
|Fibre
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|* Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019