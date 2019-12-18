By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese 230G

Heinz Spaghetti Bolognese 230G
£ 1.40
£6.09/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Spaghetti Bolognese
  • A chunky blend of vegetables and pasta with beef
  • Simply made with love and nothing else added, we select the tastiest for your little one!
  • HEINZ BY NATURE
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • Perfect for your toddler.
  • 100% natural ingredients + pasta.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO ADDED SALT OR SUGAR.
  • 2 OF YOUR TODDLERS 5 A DAY.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 230g
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (63%, Tomato (34%), Carrot (19%), Onion (10%)), Pasta (17%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White), Beef (8%), Water, Cornflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parsley, Oregano, Rosemary, Garlic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Place the sealed bowl in hot water for 5 minutes. Peel off film and stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: Serve straight from the bowl and always check the temperature before serving to your little one. Throw away any leftovers at the end of the meal.
  • Do not heat in the oven.

Number of uses

1 bowl = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

1 Years

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 270kJ / 64kcal
Fat 1.8g
- of which saturates 0.6g
Carbohydrate 8.5g
- of which sugars*2.4g
Fibre 1.3g
Protein 2.9g
Salt 0.05g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars-

