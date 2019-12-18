Heinz Sweet Potato & Beef Hotpot 230G

Too salty
This product was extremely salty I always taste the food items before feeding it to my child I had to throw it away
Vegetables (82%, Tomato (24%), Carrot (18%), Potato (18%), Sweet Potato (12%), Onion (5%), Peas (5%)), Beef (8%), Water, Cornflour, Natural Flavouring, Thyme, Black Pepper
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Place the sealed bowl in hot water for 5 minutes. Peel off film and stir well before serving.
Made in the EU
1 bowl = 1 serving
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
1 Years
230g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|300kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|- of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|- of which sugars*
|3.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|* Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
