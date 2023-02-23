We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Heinz Sunday Chicken Dinner 130G

image 1 of Heinz Sunday Chicken Dinner 130G
£1.45
£11.15/kg

Product Description

  • A mashed blend of vegetables and chicken.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • Check out our yummy baby food for 7 months and above at HeinzBaby.co.uk
  • Getting ready for food is an exciting time for you and your little one: you want to make sure you give them yummy food to explore new flavours and textures.
  • Looking for ways to ease your baby through their weaning? Our Heinz By Nature Sunday Chicken Dinner pouch tastes delicious and contributes to 1 of your baby's 5 a day. Made with natural ingredients.
  • Our pouches are squeezable, resealable & convenient for on the go.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • We select only the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one. This means:
  • Wider spout for more texture
  • Only use premium extra virgin olive oil
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 130G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (59%, Parsnip (16%), Carrot (12%), Potato (8%), Tomato (7%), Sweet Potato, Swede (5%), Peas (4%)), Water, Chicken (13%), Cornflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Celery

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate and use within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: Keep Cap Out of Baby's Reach. To warm, stand in hot water. Check the temperature then serve in a bowl or straight from a spoon. Never microwave the pouch.

Number of uses

1 pouch = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212991
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 261kJ/62kcal
Fat 1.6g
- of which saturates 0.3g
Carbohydrate 7.6g
- of which sugars*2.3g
Fibre 1.6g
Protein 3.5g
Salt 0.08g
*Contains naturally occurring sugars-
View all Stage 2 (7+ months)

