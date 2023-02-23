Heinz Sunday Chicken Dinner 130G
Product Description
- A mashed blend of vegetables and chicken.
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- Check out our yummy baby food for 7 months and above at HeinzBaby.co.uk
- Getting ready for food is an exciting time for you and your little one: you want to make sure you give them yummy food to explore new flavours and textures.
- Looking for ways to ease your baby through their weaning? Our Heinz By Nature Sunday Chicken Dinner pouch tastes delicious and contributes to 1 of your baby's 5 a day. Made with natural ingredients.
- Our pouches are squeezable, resealable & convenient for on the go.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- We select only the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one. This means:
- Wider spout for more texture
- Only use premium extra virgin olive oil
- No added salt or sugar
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (59%, Parsnip (16%), Carrot (12%), Potato (8%), Tomato (7%), Sweet Potato, Swede (5%), Peas (4%)), Water, Chicken (13%), Cornflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate and use within 24 hours.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Keep Cap Out of Baby's Reach. To warm, stand in hot water. Check the temperature then serve in a bowl or straight from a spoon. Never microwave the pouch.
Number of uses
1 pouch = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- Phone 0800 212991
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|261kJ/62kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|- of which sugars*
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.08g
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
