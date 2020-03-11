Mancave Blackspice Beard Control 100Ml
Product Description
- #ownthebathroom
- Condition, Smooth & Style with Black Pepper Oil, Caffeine, Grapeseed Oil, Hemp Oil, Shea Butter & Tea Tree Oil.
- ManCave Blackspice Beard Control with L-Arginine, Hemp oil and Shea Butter will help smooth and style your beard whilst Caffeine helps to encourage healthy hair growth.
- Through the forging of Nature and Science, ManCave embarks on a mission of replacing the existing generic product offering and owning the bathroom space worldwide
- With naturally derived ingredients
- Natural defence
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Ethylhexyl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, PVP, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Polysorbate 60, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Glycerin, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Isopropyl Alcohol, Polyquaternium-37, Juniperus Mexicana Oil, Benzoic Acid, Panthenol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Pogostemon Cablin Leaf Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Arginine, Caffeine, Malaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Cannabis Sativa Seed oil, Linalool, Elettaria Cardamomum Seed Oil, Boswellia Carterii Oil, Boswellia Carterii Resin Extract, Canarium Commune Gum Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Piper Nigrum (Pepper) Fruit Oil, Schinus Molle Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Oil, Tocopherol
Produce of
Proudly made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply evenly to freshly cleaned beard until full absorbed and style as desired.
Warnings
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- ManCave Ltd,
- Chartwell House,
- DE24 8HR.
- mancaveinc.com
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
