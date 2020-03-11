Mancave Blackspice Beard Oil 50Ml
Product Description
- Join the #BeardGame with ManCave's BlackSpice Beard Oil and tame your beard with superior naturally derived ingredients.
- #ownthebathroom
- Treat, Soften & Tame with Black Pepper Oil, Bergamot Oil, Patchouli Oil, Grapeseed Oil, Hemp Oil, Argan Oil, Jojoba Oil & Vitamin E.
- The mix of Argan, Hemp and Jojoba oils will revitalise and nourish your beard, leaving it soft and tamed, whilst Vitamin E helps to protect and soothe your skin. Merged with the masculine scent of BlackSpice our beard oil provides the ultimate beard grooming experience and makes for effortless style.
- Through the forging of Nature and Science, ManCave embarks on a mission of replacing the existing generic product offering and owning the bathroom space worldwide
- With naturally derived ingredients
- Natural defence
- Cruelty free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 50ML
Ingredients
Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil, Juniperus Mexicana Oil, Tocopheryl Acerate, Pogostemon Cablin Leaf Oil, Limonene, Linalool, Elettaria Cardamomum Seed Oil, Boswellia Carterii Oil, Boswellia Carterii Resin Extract, Canarium Commune Gum Oil, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Piper Nigrum (Pepper) Fruit Oil, Schinus Molle Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Oil, Tocopherol
Produce of
Proudly made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Apply to a freshly cleaned beard once dry.
- Massage with your finger tips into the beard hair and underneath skin, remember a small amount will go a long way. Style or comb as you wish. Works best when used alongside the BlackSpice Beard Wash and BlackSpice Beard Control.
- Tips for your beard: For best results apply to your beard daily and don't forget the moustache! To treat dry and coarse beards use more generously.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- ManCave Ltd,
- Chartwell House,
- DE24 8HR.
Net Contents
50ml ℮
