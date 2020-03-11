Mancave Sensitive Face Wash 125Ml
Offer
Product Description
- #ownthebathroom
- ManCave Sensitive Face Wash containing Aloe Vera and Cucumber Extract will gently cleanse and detoxify the skin without causing irritation.
- Through the forging of Nature and Science, ManCave embarks on a mission of replacing the existing generic product offering and owning the bathroom space worldwide
- With naturally derived ingredients
- Cleanse & purify sensitive skin with cucumber, aloe vera, white tea & vitamin E
- Natural defence
- Cruelty free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 125ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Betaine, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Benzoic Acid, Panthenol, Sodium Hydroxide, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Dehydroacetic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Bulnesia Sarmientoi Wood Oil, Cedrus Atlantica Bark Oil, Tetrasodium EDTA, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Citric Acid, Camelia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Pogostemon Cablin Leaf Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate
Produce of
Proudly made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Massage onto wet skin, then gently rinse with clean water.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- ManCave Ltd,
- Chartwell House,
- DE24 8HR.
- mancaveinc.com
Net Contents
125ml ℮
Safety information
Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
