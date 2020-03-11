Mancave Sensitive Moisturiser 100Ml
Product Description
- ManCave Sensitive Moisturiser contains Shea Butter and Cucumber that gently soothes and hydrates the skin, reducing discomfort and leaving skin revitalised.
- With naturally derived ingredients
- Hydrate and soothe sensitive skin with cucumber, white tea, shea butter & vitamin E
- Natural defence
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 100ML
Aqua (Water), C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cetyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Betaine, Cetyl Esters, Phenoxyethanol, Zea Mays (Corn) Starch, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Sodium Polyacrylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Benzoic Acid, Allantoin, Carbomer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Dehydroacetic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Bulnesia Sarmientoi Wood Oil, Cedrus Atlantica Bark Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Laminaria Ochroleuca Extract, Melissa Officinalis Leaf Extract, Pogostemon Cablin Leaf Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium Rutinyl Disulfate, Hordeum Distichon (Barley) Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid
Proudly made in the UK
- Directions: Apply to face and neck until fully absorbed.
- Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
Dispenser. Recyclable
- ManCave Ltd,
- Chartwell House,
- DE24 8HR.
- mancaveinc.com
100ml ℮
