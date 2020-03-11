By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mancave Caffeine Shampoo 200Ml

Mancave Caffeine Shampoo 200Ml
£ 2.75
£1.38/100ml

Product Description

  • #ownthebathroom
  • ManCave Caffeine Shampoo with 8 essential oils will help strengthen roots and encourage healthy looking hair.
  • Through the forging of Nature and Science, ManCave embarks on a mission of replacing the existing generic product offering and owning the bathroom space worldwide
  • With naturally derived ingredients
  • Cleanse & strengthen with caffeine, L-arginine, shea butter, panthenol & 8 essential oils
  • Natural defence
  • Cruelty free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Caffeine, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Arginine, Xanthan Gum, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Isopropyl Alcohol, Limonene, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Pogostemon Cablin Leaf Oil, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Cistus Ladaniferus Oil, Cistus Ladaniferus Resin, Illicium Verum Fruit/Seed Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Benzoic Acid, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Potassium Sorbate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Tocopherol, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Apply to wet hair, leave to rest, then rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • ManCave Ltd,
  • Chartwell House,
  • DE24 8HR.

Return to

  • ManCave Ltd,
  • Chartwell House,
  • DE24 8HR.
  • mancaveinc.com

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.

