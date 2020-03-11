Mancave Caffeine Shampoo 200Ml
- #ownthebathroom
- ManCave Caffeine Shampoo with 8 essential oils will help strengthen roots and encourage healthy looking hair.
- Through the forging of Nature and Science, ManCave embarks on a mission of replacing the existing generic product offering and owning the bathroom space worldwide
- With naturally derived ingredients
- Cleanse & strengthen with caffeine, L-arginine, shea butter, panthenol & 8 essential oils
- Natural defence
- Cruelty free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200ML
Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Caffeine, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Styrene / Acrylates Copolymer, Panthenol, Citric Acid, Arginine, Xanthan Gum, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Isopropyl Alcohol, Limonene, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Nobilis (Mandarin Orange) Peel Oil, Pogostemon Cablin Leaf Oil, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Cistus Ladaniferus Oil, Cistus Ladaniferus Resin, Illicium Verum Fruit/Seed Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Benzoic Acid, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Potassium Sorbate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Tocopherol, Methylisothiazolinone
Proudly made in the UK
- Directions
- Apply to wet hair, leave to rest, then rinse thoroughly.
- Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
Packing. Recyclable
- ManCave Ltd,
- Chartwell House,
- DE24 8HR.
200ml ℮
Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
