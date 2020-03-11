Mancave Lemon & Oak Shower Gel 200Ml
- #ownthebathroom
- Cleanse, Enrich & Moisture Skin with Lemon Oil, L-Arginine, Bergamot, Vetiver & Sandalwood.
- ManCave Lemon & Oak Shower Gel with Aloe Vera will gently cleanse skin whist Woody Accords invigorate your senses.
- Through the forging of Nature and Science, ManCave embarks on a mission of replacing the existing generic product offering and owning the bathroom space worldwide
- With naturally derived ingredients
- Natural defence
- Cruelty free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 200ML
Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Glycerine, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Xanthan Gum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Benzoic Acid, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Arginine, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Artemisia Herba-Alba Oil, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Leaf/Twig Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Elettaria Cardamomum Seed Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Vetiveria Zizanoides Root Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid
Proudly made in the UK
- Directions
- Apply onto wet skin, then rinse with warm water.
- Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
- ManCave Ltd,
- Chartwell House,
- DE24 8HR.
- mancaveinc.com
200ml ℮
