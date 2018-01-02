By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Impulse Bodymist Burnt Marshmallow Plus Leather 150Ml

£ 6.00
£4.00/100ml
  • Discover Impulse Burnt Marshmallow + Leather Jacket Body Mist. A cosy and expressive fragrance with spicy pink pepper, gooey marshmallow, vanilla and suede bringing up the cool and edgy side of you. No need to be a rock star for that. Anyone can. You definitely can.
  • So embrace the sweet smell of darkness and put on that leather jacket. The dark, worn textured part of you. The part you usually try to hide. Bring it out there. Then slowly take a walk up to that burning fire and throw some marshmallows over the raging flames. Toast them. Burn them. Make them sticky. Gooey. Warm inside. Melting everywhere. On everything. On your jacket. Sounds wrong. Together? But smells so, so right.
  • Nothing gets you. You are unattainable. You rock. So let the world know.
  • Now is the time. So go out there and be you. Go out there and trust your Impulse with our Body Mist range of fragrances. Everything you need to be the best version of you. The best woman you can be. The best. Full stop.
  • Pop the top, spray where you want, when you want.
  • 150ml handy-sized bottle to put in your bag, on top of your cupboard , anywhere really. But not in the fire please.
  • #TrustYourImpulse
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Store in cool & dry place

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Hold 15cm from body & spray

Warnings

  • Caution - Flammable
Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

42 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Mallows and Leather

5 stars

Over the mood with this product, you can really smell both burnt marshmallow and leather jackets, unusual combo, but it really works, and smells stunning! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good product

4 stars

Product is lovely, smells really nice and nice to use on a daily basis for casual use. I carry mine also in the car as a litter air freshener. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impulse body spray

2 stars

I think that the smell of the body spray was not a scent I would chose to purchase again, the smell was somewhat a very distinguished smell and not to my taste but to someone who likes a sweet perfumed smell this would suit them nicely. I liked the bottle and also the amount of mist the bottle dispensed within a spray [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious Scent

4 stars

This spray has a lovely scent, I thought marshmallow would be too sweet but the musky leather smell balances it out. It has a likeness to a Benefit perfume for 1/10th of the cost. It also has incredible lasting power. The new impulse bottles gear towards the adult market more so than previous packaging. The only odd thing is the name. Why leather jacket, naming it leather and marshmallow would be sufficient and keep up with trends in the perfume industry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strange smell

2 stars

I see what they have done and it’s clever that they’ve made a product very similar to a high end spray. However I tried it with my friends and we couldn’t put our finger on what the smell was. It’s not unpleasant but very odd smelling. I wouldn’t have bought this myself from the shop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impulse body mist

4 stars

It smelt incredible! As I'm a teenager it was right up my street of sweet but not an overly strong and heady scent which would give you a headache. Loved the packaging, very sophisticated but pop of colour makes it more girly and fun. Lasts white a while for a body mist. Very impressed with the amount of product you get as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

much nicer than expected

4 stars

The smell is really nice, much nicer than it sounds like it will be. It reminded me of some of the other leading brands who do similar body mists. only marked it down one star as i didnt find the smell lastest as long as i would have liked it to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

emilygrace1488

4 stars

I would definitely recommend this product! It smells great, very fresh and not too over powering. The smell also lasts well, had plenty of compliments on it :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

s Burnt Marshmallow + Leather Jacket

5 stars

Loved it!!! Brilliant smell that last a long time!! I would recommend giving it a try although it sounds so wrong it smells so right [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

Smells wonderful very sweet and fragranced and a nice winter smell, lasted well on my clothes and could still smell this on my clothing once I got home, will be purchasing this product when it’s ran out, really nice smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 42 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

