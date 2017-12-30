Impulse Tropical & Espresso Bodymist 150Ml

impulse beach body mist 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th December 2017 5/5 from me such a lovely product really cheap smell so good. my cent of the year lot of good comments on my instagram would buy any day would try out next time you see one [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best scent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th December 2017 I haven’t used impluse since I was in school and to be honest I didn’t think I would like this body spray as I mainly stick to perfumes HOWEVER this spray is so lovely. It has a slight sweet smell which I absolutely love and since I’ve been wearing it everyone loves it. I thought it would have had a coffee smell but I honestly can’t smell it. Tropical beach? Maybe not to me but it does have a beautiful scent to it. It lasts quite a while which is perfect and can be used for any occasion. Definitely will be working this into my daily routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing 3 stars Review from unilever.com 21st December 2017 Sceptical at first, as I had never used a body mist. I always thought they’d leave you wet and sticky, but this proved me wrong. Unfortunately the smell doesn’t last long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impulse Body Mist Review 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th December 2017 Lovely! Smells divine, especially if you love coffee (as this is Tropical Beach + Espresso fragrance) It's fresh and feels fantastic when on. I would highly recommend it :) The bottle is quite large so it will last a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely body spray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th December 2017 This spray smells amazing! So fresh and the smell lasts a while! Others around me where noticing and asking what and where they can get some because even they loved it! Got to be one of my new favorite body sprays, Will definitely be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 When I heard impulse was starting a new range, I was pretty excited. I've grown up with impulse but it doesn't give the most sophisticated vibes. That's been entirely changed up with this new body most. The smell is beautiful, I don't quite get the espresso smell through incredibly strongly but it's still a lovely smell. The only negative I've got about it is that the smell doesn't last very long so needs reapplying every so often. Other than that it's wonderful and for the right price of definitely buy more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impulse body mist 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 It has a good and long lasting smell. Although would prefer smell to be slightly stronger as others have said they can’t always smell it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AMAZING lovelovelove 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 I love the smell of this mist been using it regurlarly and I just seem to love the fragrance more and more as time goes on! I don’t really get the espresso smell of it (unless it’s espresso because the smell lingers?) I don’t know but I would be more than happy to buy this; a couple sprays literally lasts a couple days.. I just hope we can get a few more fragrances like this from Impulse! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impulse body mist 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 Impulse body mist is amazing. Smell to refreshing. Everyone in my work as asked me what perfume I'm wearing and when I tell them it's impulse body mist they were shocked. Great for everyday use for work ect. Amazing product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]