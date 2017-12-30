By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Impulse Tropical & Espresso Bodymist 150Ml

4.5(44)Write a review
£ 6.00
£4.00/100ml
  • Discover Impulse Tropical Beach & Espresso Body Mist . A breezy fragrance mash up with coconut and bold espresso, and a hint of patchouli to get you into a tropical twist.
  • Tan lines fade but with Tropical Beach + Espresso the scent of summer haze can linger for longer. Relax as the fragrance blends together, then feel energised with a shot of coffee.
  • You're on a beach. On the other side of the world . Your feet sinking in the white sand.. Whiffs of palm trees and coconut breeze. Forget about everything for a moment. It's you and the infinite ocean. Oh and a bold cup of espresso. That's it. And that's all you need. Relax. Breathe and feel this warm scent surrounding you. You're awake. A shot of espresso and you're ready to go. Ready to explore the world.
  • So go out there and be you. Go out there and trust your Impulse with our Body Mist range of fragrances. Everything you need to be the best version of you. The best woman you can be. The best. Full stop.
  • Pop the top, spray where you want, when you want.
  • 150ml handy-sized bottle to put in your bag, on top of your cupboard , anywhere really.
  • #TrustYourImpulse
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Metho xydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

Store in cool & dry place.

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Hold 15cm from body & spray.

Warnings

  • Caution - Flammable
Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

44 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

impulse beach body mist

5 stars

5/5 from me such a lovely product really cheap smell so good. my cent of the year lot of good comments on my instagram would buy any day would try out next time you see one [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best scent

5 stars

I haven’t used impluse since I was in school and to be honest I didn’t think I would like this body spray as I mainly stick to perfumes HOWEVER this spray is so lovely. It has a slight sweet smell which I absolutely love and since I’ve been wearing it everyone loves it. I thought it would have had a coffee smell but I honestly can’t smell it. Tropical beach? Maybe not to me but it does have a beautiful scent to it. It lasts quite a while which is perfect and can be used for any occasion. Definitely will be working this into my daily routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

3 stars

Sceptical at first, as I had never used a body mist. I always thought they’d leave you wet and sticky, but this proved me wrong. Unfortunately the smell doesn’t last long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impulse Body Mist Review

5 stars

Lovely! Smells divine, especially if you love coffee (as this is Tropical Beach + Espresso fragrance) It's fresh and feels fantastic when on. I would highly recommend it :) The bottle is quite large so it will last a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely body spray

4 stars

This spray smells amazing! So fresh and the smell lasts a while! Others around me where noticing and asking what and where they can get some because even they loved it! Got to be one of my new favorite body sprays, Will definitely be buying again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice!

4 stars

When I heard impulse was starting a new range, I was pretty excited. I've grown up with impulse but it doesn't give the most sophisticated vibes. That's been entirely changed up with this new body most. The smell is beautiful, I don't quite get the espresso smell through incredibly strongly but it's still a lovely smell. The only negative I've got about it is that the smell doesn't last very long so needs reapplying every so often. Other than that it's wonderful and for the right price of definitely buy more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impulse body mist

4 stars

It has a good and long lasting smell. Although would prefer smell to be slightly stronger as others have said they can’t always smell it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

AMAZING lovelovelove

5 stars

I love the smell of this mist been using it regurlarly and I just seem to love the fragrance more and more as time goes on! I don’t really get the espresso smell of it (unless it’s espresso because the smell lingers?) I don’t know but I would be more than happy to buy this; a couple sprays literally lasts a couple days.. I just hope we can get a few more fragrances like this from Impulse! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Impulse body mist

5 stars

Impulse body mist is amazing. Smell to refreshing. Everyone in my work as asked me what perfume I'm wearing and when I tell them it's impulse body mist they were shocked. Great for everyday use for work ect. Amazing product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What an amazing smell

4 stars

Espresso and the beach... what’s not to love?! The main coconut and salt smell is accompanied by a subtle hint of coffee beans. Such a nice, simple fragrance. And a good size bottle to carry around for a little top up spritz. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

