Harringtons Dog Food Turkey Vegetable & Potato 400G

Looks wholesome and full of goodness
My dog can't get enough of Harringtons wet food. There is no flavour he doesn't like but this turkey variety seems to be his favourite. It looks wholesome so gives me confidence that it full of the goodness dogs need.
Licked the bowl clean
This product is of good quality. Before even getting the food into the bowl my dog was eager to eat it. My dog enjoyed every bit and licked the bowl clean!
Worth The Money, Easy to Portion.
Excellent Quality Dog Food in a Format That is easy to Portion and Keeps Fresh to be split into 2 Meals. Visible Vegetables which My girls Love and A Pleasent Smell Rather than the usual Tinned type of dog food.
Great wet dog food
Our dog loved this wet food. Definitely will be buying it again!!!
This is the dog version of a Sunday roast! It does
This is the dog version of a Sunday roast! It doesn't smell bad, it doesn't upset my dogs stomach, there's quite a big portion size and great low price - especially when on offer - my dog has tried the other Harrington products and I will definitely purchase again.
Great value for money
I was pleasantly surprised by the smell of this, my previous wet dog food had a very strong and not very nice smell, whereas this one doesn't smell too bad. My dog loved it, he's really picky and turns his nose up at a lot of food but got stuck straight in to this one. Great value for money and really good for him too.
Most enjoyable treat for our Scotty Dog.
My Scotty Dog loved the Turkey Vegetable and Potato Food. We had always previously given her the Dry Harrington's food but decided to introduce her to the Wet Food. She now dances with excitement when she sees the trays come out at meal times. The natural ingredients also give us the confidence that we are also doing right by our dog helping keep her healthy in her later years.
My dog absolutely loved this food
My dog loved this food. I bought it for a treat as he usually has dry food. Suffice to say it went down extremely well!
Great food for a fussy eater
I always use the Harringtons dry food but have made the switch to this wet food too. Its grain-free which my dog needs and she loves the taste! She's usually fussy so I'm really pleased.
Harringtons is my goto food!
My dog absolutely loved Harringtons dog food and woofed it down (pun intended) the food upon opening looked like it was full of nutriants that my dog needed being sensitive to food with grain in it, this seemed like a good choice and combination between healthy and filling food for my dog.