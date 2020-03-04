By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harringtons Dog Food Turkey Vegetable & Potato 400G

5(24)Write a review
Harringtons Dog Food Turkey Vegetable & Potato 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Discover full range at harringtonspetfood.com
  • Turkey with potato & vegetables, adult complete, for all dogs aged 8 weeks onwards.
  • A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog.
  • This food, made with freshly prepared turkey, has loads of natural ingredients that provide all the wholesome nutrients and goodness your dog needs.
  • Our unique FreshCook™ method uses human grade quality ingredients that are freshly prepared and gently cooked to give a naturally tasty, locked-in nutrition that's easily digestible for your pets health and happiness.
  • Grain free* recipe for sensitive digestions
  • *This product is formulated without grain, but is processed on a line handling grain.
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire.
  • Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food.
  • SP Harrington
  • The natural choice
  • Freshly prepared 65% meat ingredients
  • All natural, freshcook
  • With added vitamins & minerals
  • Made with freshly prepared turkey
  • Grain free
  • Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
  • Green lipped mussel, a source of omega fats, glucosamine & chondroitin
  • Chicory extract, a prebiotic known to help support digestive health
  • Pack size: 400G
Information

Ingredients

Turkey & Chicken 65% (26% Freshly Prepared Turkey), Vegetables 14% (Potato, Peas & Carrot), Vitamins and Minerals, Salmon Oil, Sunflower Oil, Dried Tomato (0.15%), Seaweed (0.08%), Green Lipped Mussel (0.05%), Chicory (0.05%), Parsley (0.05%), Basil (0.05%), Green Tea (0.01%), Rosemary (0.01%), Rosehip (0.01%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Keep unused contents in a sealed container. Keep refrigerated and use within 72hrs.Best Before & Batch Code: See side of plastic tray.

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK. Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • This feeding guide is to be used as a guide only. Adjust the amount given to keep your dog in lean, active condition. Ensure clean fresh drinking water is available for your dog at all times.
  • When switching from a different brand to Harringtons; gradually introduce over a period of 3 to 7 days by mixing with your dog's current food. Increase the quantity of Harringtons and reduce the quantity of your dog's old food until you are feeding just Harringtons.
  • Size of Dog: Toy (up to 5kg); Fed on its own: 1/2 tray; With dry food: Up to 1/4 tray
  • Size of Dog: Small (5 - 12kg); Fed on its own: 1 - 2 trays; With dry food: Up to 1 tray
  • Size of Dog: Medium (12 -25kg); Fed on its own: 2 - 3 trays; With dry food: Up to 1 1/2 trays
  • Size of Dog: Large (25 - 45kg); Fed on its own: 3 - 5 trays; With dry food: Up to 2 1/2 trays
  • Calories per 100g = 115 kcal

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ.

Return to

  • Our Promise To You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein8.5%
Fat Content6.5%
Crude Ash2.5%
Crude Fibre0.4%
Moisture75%
Vitamin A3000 IU
Vitamin D3420 IU
Vitamin E40 mg
Zinc (as Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)38.57 mg
Manganese (as Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate)3.75 mg
Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)0.39 mg
Selenium (as Sodium Selenite)0.04 mg
Cassia Gum3000 mg
Additives (Per Kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Technological Additives:-

24 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Looks wholesome and full of goodness

5 stars

My dog can't get enough of Harringtons wet food. There is no flavour he doesn't like but this turkey variety seems to be his favourite. It looks wholesome so gives me confidence that it full of the goodness dogs need.

Licked the bowl clean

5 stars

This product is of good quality. Before even getting the food into the bowl my dog was eager to eat it. My dog enjoyed every bit and licked the bowl clean!

Worth The Money, Easy to Portion.

5 stars

Excellent Quality Dog Food in a Format That is easy to Portion and Keeps Fresh to be split into 2 Meals. Visible Vegetables which My girls Love and A Pleasent Smell Rather than the usual Tinned type of dog food.

Great wet dog food

5 stars

Our dog loved this wet food. Definitely will be buying it again!!!

This is the dog version of a Sunday roast! It does

5 stars

This is the dog version of a Sunday roast! It doesn't smell bad, it doesn't upset my dogs stomach, there's quite a big portion size and great low price - especially when on offer - my dog has tried the other Harrington products and I will definitely purchase again.

Great value for money

5 stars

I was pleasantly surprised by the smell of this, my previous wet dog food had a very strong and not very nice smell, whereas this one doesn't smell too bad. My dog loved it, he's really picky and turns his nose up at a lot of food but got stuck straight in to this one. Great value for money and really good for him too.

Most enjoyable treat for our Scotty Dog.

5 stars

My Scotty Dog loved the Turkey Vegetable and Potato Food. We had always previously given her the Dry Harrington's food but decided to introduce her to the Wet Food. She now dances with excitement when she sees the trays come out at meal times. The natural ingredients also give us the confidence that we are also doing right by our dog helping keep her healthy in her later years.

My dog absolutely loved this food

5 stars

My dog loved this food. I bought it for a treat as he usually has dry food. Suffice to say it went down extremely well!

Great food for a fussy eater

5 stars

I always use the Harringtons dry food but have made the switch to this wet food too. Its grain-free which my dog needs and she loves the taste! She's usually fussy so I'm really pleased.

Harringtons is my goto food!

5 stars

My dog absolutely loved Harringtons dog food and woofed it down (pun intended) the food upon opening looked like it was full of nutriants that my dog needed being sensitive to food with grain in it, this seemed like a good choice and combination between healthy and filling food for my dog.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

