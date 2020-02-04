Dove Women Alu Free Roll On Deodorant 50Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Dove 0% Aluminium Original deodorant contains our skin friendly formula with a delicate and gentle scent. It is an aluminium free deodorant with 0% alcohol to keep you odour free and feeling fresh for up to 24 hours.
  • It has 1/4 moisturising cream and vitamin B3 to help your delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving to help leave them softer and smoother.
  • This skin friendly deodorant without aluminium salts keeps you beautifully fragranced all day. Its delicate and subtle scent helps to keep you feeling fresh all day long.
  • Aluminium free, gentle on your skin and with freshness that lasts, what better way is there to start your day?
  • What is the difference between Dove deodorants and Dove anti-perspirants?
  • To control body odour and feel fresh, Dove offers a choice of either anti-perspirant or deodorant products, both help to reduce body odour.
  • If you want to prevent wetness and odour, choose an anti-perspirant to keep sweat and odour at bay because aluminium salts in anti-perspirants help to control the flow of sweat to keep you dry.
  • If wetness is not an issue for you, you can choose to use a deodorant to feel fresh, such as Dove 0% Original deodorant.
  • Dove Original deodorant with 0% aluminium salts and 0% alcohol
  • Contains our unique 1/4 moisturising cream and vitamin B3 for soft and smooth underarms
  • Provides up to 24 hours of freshness
  • Helps prevent odour with a delicate Dove Original scent
  • Comes in an easy to apply deodorant roll on
  • Also available in a deodorant spray
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua Glycerin Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil Niacinamide Steareth-2 Parfum Steareth-20 Phenoxyethanol Disodium EDTA Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate Potassium Lactate Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone Benzyl Alcohol Benzyl Benzoate Benzyl Salicylate Butylphenyl Methylpropional Citronellol Eugenol Geraniol Hexyl Cinnamal Hydroxycitronellal Limonene Linalool

Produce of

Italy

Warnings

  • Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

Fresh all day

5 stars

Great little deodorant. Very natural, dries quickly and keeps me fresh all day.

