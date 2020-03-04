By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harringtons Grain Free Chicken & Vegetable Adult Dog 400G

5(23)Write a review
Harringtons Grain Free Chicken & Vegetable Adult Dog 400G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Discover full range at harringtonspetfood.com
  • Chicken with potato & vegetables, adult complete, for all dogs aged 8 weeks onwards.
  • A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog.
  • This food, made with freshly prepared chicken, has loads of natural ingredients that provide all the wholesome nutrients and goodness your dog needs.
  • Our unique FreshCook™ method uses human grade quality ingredients that are freshly prepared and gently cooked to give a naturally tasty, locked-in nutrition that's easily digestible for your pets health and happiness.
  • Grain free* recipe for sensitive digestions
  • *This product is formulated without grain, but is processed on a line handling grain.
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire.
  • Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food.
  • SP Harrington
  • The natural choice
  • Freshly prepared 65% meat ingredients
  • All natural, freshcook
  • With added vitamins & minerals
  • Made with freshly prepared chicken
  • Grain free
  • Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
  • Green upped mussel, a source of omega fats, glucosamine & chondroitin
  • Chicory extract, a prebiotic known to help support digestive health
  • Pack size: 400G
Information

Ingredients

Chicken 65% (26% Freshly Prepared Chicken), Vegetables 14% (Potato, Peas & Carrot), Vitamins and Minerals, Salmon Oil, Sunflower Oil, Dried Tomato (0.15%), Seaweed (0.08%), Green Lipped Mussel (0.05%), Chicory (0.05%), Parsley (0.05%), Basil (0.05%), Green Tea (0.01%), Rosemary (0.01%), Rosehip (0.01%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Keep unused contents in a sealed container. Keep refrigerated and use within 72hrs.Best Before & Batch Code: See side of plastic tray.

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK. Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • This feeding guide is to be used as a guide only. Adjust the amount given to keep your dog in lean, active condition. Ensure clean fresh drinking water is available for your dog at all times.
  • When switching from a different brand to Harringtons; gradually introduce over a period of 3 to 7 days by mixing with your dog's current food. Increase the quantity of Harringtons and reduce the quantity of your dog's old food until you are feeding just Harringtons.
  • Size of Dog: Toy (up to 5kg); Fed on its own: 1/2 tray; With dry food: Up to 1/4 tray
  • Size of Dog: Small (5 - 12kg); Fed on its own: 1 - 2 trays; With dry food: Up to 1 tray
  • Size of Dog: Medium (12 -25kg); Fed on its own: 2 - 3 trays; With dry food: Up to 1 1/2 trays
  • Size of Dog: Large (25 - 45kg); Fed on its own: 3 - 5 trays; With dry food: Up to 2 1/2 trays
  • Calories per 100g = 110kcal

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ.

Return to

  • Our Promise To You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein8.5%
Fat Content6%
Crude Ash2.5%
Crude Fibre0.4%
Moisture75%
Vitamin A3000 IU
Vitamin D3420 IU
Vitamin E40 mg
Zinc (as Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)38.57 mg
Manganese (as Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate)3.75 mg
Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)0.39 mg
Selenium (as Sodium Selenite)0.04 mg
Cassia Gum3000 mg
Additives (Per Kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Technological Additives:-

23 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Our dog is a fussy eater normally preferring dry f

5 stars

Our dog is a fussy eater normally preferring dry food. Tried her on this and she loved it, she’s one happy pup!

Great grain free food.

5 stars

My vet recommended that I try grain free for my Bichon Frise to help with tear staining and allergies. He has always had wet food and I wanted to try him on the dry so I bought this incase he wouldn't eat the dry Harringtons food. Fortunately he loved them all so now I am really happy that I will be able to give him both. Great size too, really happy with this purchase and I will definitely buy it again.

My dog is grain-free and loves Harrington's wet fo

4 stars

My dog is grain-free and loves Harrington's wet food trays. Mixed with the dry makes it go further and take longer to eat. Thumbs up from this doggie

Loved by a fussy eater

5 stars

My little dog is a very fussy eater but loves this Harringtons Chicken wet food. It is definitely more cost effective to buy this bigger pack than the smaller ones so we keep it refrigerated in between meals. The food itself looks appetising (as much as a dog food can to a human :-) ). Overall a great brand and really pleased with the product.

Gone within seconds

5 stars

Bought it for my dog and it was gone within seconds. She LOVED it. I would definatley recommend this food! I have only recently discovered the wet food from harringtons and she loves it.

Great Value Product

5 stars

My dog was very happy with this and wolfed it down. She clearly enjoyed it and will definitely be buying this again. Really good value for the price too...

My Scotty Dog Loves This Meal

5 stars

High Quality Food made with so many Natural Ingredients giving us confidence it is good for our beloved Pet. The trays equate to four meals for her and is excellent value for money. The way she reacts at meal times tells us she loves the food. We will definitely be purchasing again and again and look forward to trying the other flavours.

Great wet dog food

5 stars

Our dog is a little of a fussy eater side but this wet dog food he really enjoyed it. Will be buying it again!

Good value!

5 stars

Good quality food at a very good price...Kara loved the Chicken and she is a very fussy eater.

Great all natural dog food

5 stars

I think this is really good value for money. Really good for you dog as all natural ingredients. With a whopping 65% meat ingredients, that can’t be bad. All the information is clearly on the packaging. And the sleeve and tray are widely recycled. All in all a win win.

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

