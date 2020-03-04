Harringtons Grain Free Chicken & Vegetable Adult Dog 400G

Our dog is a fussy eater normally preferring dry f
Our dog is a fussy eater normally preferring dry food. Tried her on this and she loved it, she’s one happy pup!
Great grain free food.
My vet recommended that I try grain free for my Bichon Frise to help with tear staining and allergies. He has always had wet food and I wanted to try him on the dry so I bought this incase he wouldn't eat the dry Harringtons food. Fortunately he loved them all so now I am really happy that I will be able to give him both. Great size too, really happy with this purchase and I will definitely buy it again.
My dog is grain-free and loves Harrington's wet food trays. Mixed with the dry makes it go further and take longer to eat. Thumbs up from this doggie
Loved by a fussy eater
My little dog is a very fussy eater but loves this Harringtons Chicken wet food. It is definitely more cost effective to buy this bigger pack than the smaller ones so we keep it refrigerated in between meals. The food itself looks appetising (as much as a dog food can to a human :-) ). Overall a great brand and really pleased with the product.
Gone within seconds
Bought it for my dog and it was gone within seconds. She LOVED it. I would definatley recommend this food! I have only recently discovered the wet food from harringtons and she loves it.
Great Value Product
My dog was very happy with this and wolfed it down. She clearly enjoyed it and will definitely be buying this again. Really good value for the price too...
My Scotty Dog Loves This Meal
High Quality Food made with so many Natural Ingredients giving us confidence it is good for our beloved Pet. The trays equate to four meals for her and is excellent value for money. The way she reacts at meal times tells us she loves the food. We will definitely be purchasing again and again and look forward to trying the other flavours.
Great wet dog food
Our dog is a little of a fussy eater side but this wet dog food he really enjoyed it. Will be buying it again!
Good value!
Good quality food at a very good price...Kara loved the Chicken and she is a very fussy eater.
Great all natural dog food
I think this is really good value for money. Really good for you dog as all natural ingredients. With a whopping 65% meat ingredients, that can’t be bad. All the information is clearly on the packaging. And the sleeve and tray are widely recycled. All in all a win win.