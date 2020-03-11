Lynx Gold Anti Perspirant 150Ml
Offer
- Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 150ml is part of the Lynx male grooming range. Lynx Gold gives you sweat protection without white marks or yellow stains, leaving your style protected.
- Scented with Oud Wood and Dark Vanilla, Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Anti-perspirant offers a subtle, woody fragrance that gives you a memorable touch.
- To get the most from your product, shake the can well and hold it 15cm away from your underarm. Spray in short bursts for great protection from style threatening odour to start your morning feeling fresh and confident.
- Black or white shirt – doesn’t matter, Lynx Gold leaves no white marks or yellow stains.
- To fully refine your style, get showered first with Lynx You Body Wash. Then sharpen up your look with Lynx Clean Cut Look Definition Wax and Lynx Signature Daily Fragrance with Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla.
- Also available as a body spray, this masculine fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry. Boost your sweat protection with our Lynx Body Wash range.
- Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Adrenaline and Urban Daily Fragrance 100ml.
- Find Your Magic with the new Lynx male grooming range.
- Selected Lynx products also available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml.
- To explore the range of Lynx deodorants, Mens body spray and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
- Lynx Gold Anti-Marks Protection
- Sweat protection that lasts for 48 hours
- With the subtle and refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla
- Protects your style, Impeccably
- Keeps you (and your shirts) feeling clean and fresh
- Deo to be applied on your underarms
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Anti-perspirant cream stick. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Warnings
- Danger: extremely flammable aerosol caution: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
150 ℮
Safety information
Danger: extremely flammable aerosol caution: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020