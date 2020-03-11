By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sanex Roll On Non Stop Dry Deodorant 50Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sanex Roll On Non Stop Dry Deodorant 50Ml
£ 1.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

  • Sanex Non Stop Dry Roll On Deodorant with micro talc.
  • Green Dot
  • Sanex®
  • Restores skin's natural pH
  • Extra long lasting 48h protection from sweat and odour
  • 0% alcohol - does not contain ethanol
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Glycerin, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Dimethicone, Steareth-21, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Calcium Silicate

Produce of

Made in EU

Warnings

  • Caution: Stop use if irritation occurs.
  • Allow to dry before dressing.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Stop use if irritation occurs. Allow to dry before dressing.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Sanex Mens Sensitive Skin Deodorant Roll On 50 Ml

£ 1.80
£3.60/100ml

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 1.90
£0.11/100sheet

Sanex Invisible Dry Deodorant Roll On 50 Ml

£ 1.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Sanex Dermo Sensitive Deodorant Roll On 50 Ml

£ 1.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here