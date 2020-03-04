By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Harringtons Grain Free Salmon & Vegetable Adult Dog 400G

5(21)Write a review
Harringtons Grain Free Salmon & Vegetable Adult Dog 400G
£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Discover full range at harringtonspetfood.com
  • Salmon with potato & vegetables, adult complete, for all dogs aged 8 weeks onwards.
  • A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog.
  • This food, made with freshly prepared salmon, has loads of natural ingredients that provide all the wholesome nutrients and goodness your dog needs.
  • Our unique FreshCook™ method uses human grade quality ingredients that are freshly prepared and gently cooked to give a naturally tasty, locked-in nutrition that's easily digestible for your pets health and happiness.
  • Grain free* recipe for sensitive digestions
  • *This product is formulated without grain, but is processed on a line handling grain.
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire.
  • Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food.
  • SP Harrington
  • The natural choice
  • Freshly prepared 65% fish & meat ingredients
  • All natural, freshcook
  • With added vitamins & minerals
  • Made with freshly prepared salmon
  • Grain free
  • Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
  • Green lipped mussel, a source of omega fats, glucosamine & chondroitin
  • Chicory extract, a prebiotic known to help support digestive health
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Chicory extract, a prebiotic known to help support digestive health
  • Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
  • Green lipped mussel, a source of omega fats, glucosamine & chondroitin

Information

Ingredients

Salmon & Chicken 65% (26% Freshly Prepared Salmon), Vegetables 14% (Potato, Peas & Carrot), Vitamins and Minerals, Salmon Oil, Sunflower Oil, Dried Tomato (0.15%), Seaweed (0.08%), Green Lipped Mussel (0.05%), Chicory (0.05%), Parsley (0.05%), Basil (0.05%), Green Tea (0.01%), Rosemary (0.01%), Rosehip (0.01%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Keep unused contents in a sealed container. Keep refrigerated and use within 72hrs.Best Before & Batch Code: See side of plastic tray.

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK. Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding Guide
  • This feeding guide is to be used as a guide only. Adjust the amount given to keep your dog in lean, active condition. Ensure clean fresh drinking water is available for your dog at all times.
  • When switching from a different brand to Harringtons; gradually introduce over a period of 3 to 7 days by mixing with your dog's current food. Increase the quantity of Harringtons and reduce the quantity of your dog's old food until you are feeding just Harringtons.
  • Size of Dog: Toy (up to 5kg); Fed on its own: 1/2 tray; With dry food: Up to 1/4 tray
  • Size of Dog: Small (5 - 12kg); Fed on its own: 1 - 2 trays; With dry food: Up to 1 tray
  • Size of Dog: Medium (12 -25kg); Fed on its own: 2 - 3 trays; With dry food: Up to 1 1/2 trays
  • Size of Dog: Large (25 - 45kg); Fed on its own: 3 - 5 trays; With dry food: Up to 2 1/2 trays
  • Calories per 100g = 116 kcal

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ.

Return to

  • Our Promise To You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein8.5%
Fat Content7%
Crude Ash2.5%
Crude Fibre0.4%
Moisture75%
Vitamin A3000 IU
Vitamin D3150 IU
Vitamin E40 mg
Zinc (as Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)38.57 mg
Manganese (as Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate)3.75 mg
Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)0.39 mg
Selenium (as Sodium Selenite)0.04 mg
Cassia Gum3000 mg
Additives (Per Kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Technological Additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

21 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My dog absolutely loved this food

5 stars

Was a great treat for my pug. He normally has dry food so he devoured this in seconds!

Fussy eater no more

5 stars

Our dog is normally fussy but after trying her on this she devoured the food and even had a bit more. She’s one happy pup!

My dog is a fan

5 stars

My dog can be quite fussy but she devoured this in next to no time. Think it's a winner

I have previously stuck to meaty flavours for my

5 stars

I have previously stuck to meaty flavours for my dog but tried the Salmon one for a change. It was properly wolfed down and bowl was licked clean. Safe to say he loved it and I will definitely buy again.

Grain free pooch impressed. Salmon made a change f

5 stars

Grain free pooch impressed. Salmon made a change from the usual poultry

Dog Loved It

5 stars

Very happy with this. My dog couldn't eat it fast enough and really enjoyed it. Will definitely be buying it again soon for her. Really good value for the price.

Happy Pups!

5 stars

My two Pugs are normally fed exclusively on dry food as they are very fussy but u liked the fact Harrington’s products are natural and fresh cooked so picked up the salmon tray to try out The Pugs absolutely loved it and not a single crumb was left unaccounted! Will definitely be re-purchasing - happy pups all round!

Great all natural ingredients

5 stars

This is great value for money. Enough to get 3 meals when mixed with the Harrington’s dry food. I love that it’s all natural ingredients, so good for the dog’s tummy. You can see that there are lots of vegetables mixed in too.

Molly Approves!

5 stars

So our puppy Molly is only fed on complete dry food due to being very fussy!, however tried her on this Harringtons Salmon wet food tray and it did not last 2 minutes! she devoured it so it is safe to say she is a fan!

There's a good amount of dog food per pack, and it

5 stars

There's a good amount of dog food per pack, and it's inexpensive but seems like good quality still. Would buy again

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Harringtons Dog Food Turkey Vegetable & Potato 400G

£ 1.00
£0.25/100g

Offer

Springforce Jumbo Kitchen Towel

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.91
£0.41/100sheet

Aldi Price Match

Forthglade Grain Free Duck Dog Food Tray 395G

£ 1.30
£3.30/kg

Forthglade Grain Free Turkey & Vegetable Dog Tray 395G

£ 1.30
£3.30/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here