Harringtons Grain Free Salmon & Vegetable Adult Dog 400G

My dog absolutely loved this food
Was a great treat for my pug. He normally has dry food so he devoured this in seconds!
Fussy eater no more
Our dog is normally fussy but after trying her on this she devoured the food and even had a bit more. She’s one happy pup!
My dog is a fan
My dog can be quite fussy but she devoured this in next to no time. Think it's a winner
I have previously stuck to meaty flavours for my dog but tried the Salmon one for a change. It was properly wolfed down and bowl was licked clean. Safe to say he loved it and I will definitely buy again.
Grain free pooch impressed. Salmon made a change from the usual poultry
Dog Loved It
Very happy with this. My dog couldn't eat it fast enough and really enjoyed it. Will definitely be buying it again soon for her. Really good value for the price.
Happy Pups!
My two Pugs are normally fed exclusively on dry food as they are very fussy but u liked the fact Harrington’s products are natural and fresh cooked so picked up the salmon tray to try out The Pugs absolutely loved it and not a single crumb was left unaccounted! Will definitely be re-purchasing - happy pups all round!
Great all natural ingredients
This is great value for money. Enough to get 3 meals when mixed with the Harrington’s dry food. I love that it’s all natural ingredients, so good for the dog’s tummy. You can see that there are lots of vegetables mixed in too.
Molly Approves!
So our puppy Molly is only fed on complete dry food due to being very fussy!, however tried her on this Harringtons Salmon wet food tray and it did not last 2 minutes! she devoured it so it is safe to say she is a fan!
There's a good amount of dog food per pack, and it's inexpensive but seems like good quality still. Would buy again