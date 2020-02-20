Meowee Cat Batting Ball Stack Toy

Great cat toy
Best ever cat toy I've brought she plays with it constantly .
Wasted on 5 full grown cats, try it on a kitten
I bought this for my 5 cats for Xmas thinking they would have such fun with it... wrong. They totally ignored it. I tried putting a couple of Dreamies in it but as soon as he (Finn) got the biscuits off he went off & ignored it thereafter. I think kittens might enjoy it but full grown cats? Don't bother.
Great for your cat
My mother's cat loves it and so I'm buying one for my cat too.
GREAT CAT TOY!
Really pleased with this. doesn't take up a lot of space and most importantly my young cat loves it. Now ordering another for my dughter's cats.