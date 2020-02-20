By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Meowee Cat Batting Ball Stack Toy

Meowee Cat Batting Ball Stack Toy
Product Description

  • Batting Ball Stack
  • Bring out the best in your kitty!
  • The purrrfect toy for your kitty
  • Hours of batting fun
  • Encourages exercise

Information

Warnings

  • Remove from box. Place small stack on top of the large stack and push clips into place to secure the top to the base. Gently push the balls into each level of the track. Place on a flat surface for your cat to enjoy. Please note colour may vary from item shown. This toy is strong but not indestructible. Cats and kittens should be supervised when playing with toys. If this toy becomes ripped or damaged, please remove from your pet immediately. This is a cat toy. Not suitable for children.

Safety information

4 Reviews

Great cat toy

5 stars

Best ever cat toy I've brought she plays with it constantly .

Wasted on 5 full grown cats, try it on a kitten

2 stars

I bought this for my 5 cats for Xmas thinking they would have such fun with it... wrong. They totally ignored it. I tried putting a couple of Dreamies in it but as soon as he (Finn) got the biscuits off he went off & ignored it thereafter. I think kittens might enjoy it but full grown cats? Don't bother.

Great for your cat

5 stars

My mother's cat loves it and so I'm buying one for my cat too.

GREAT CAT TOY!

5 stars

Really pleased with this. doesn't take up a lot of space and most importantly my young cat loves it. Now ordering another for my dughter's cats.

