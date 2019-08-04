Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sense Razor & 4 Blades

Amazing, smooth shave!
Received this as part of a free giveaway and could'nt be more pleased! As a previous leading brand user for the past 15 years, so glad I received this to trial. My daughter usually has cuts around her ankles however using this is smooth and her shave is now cut free. Very pleased and have now purchased more blades.
Tried again
So after reviewing this before and not being all that impressed I went back and tried again. What can I say I've now gone out and bought new blades great comfortable shave and when you get used to the body the flexible head is quite good too
Best shave by far..... ever
I have tried harrys, shave it and several others, including mach 3 etc, nothing comes close to this razor at all, the best ever,
Good value but not best quality
I did get more cuts using this than my normal brand, not too bad gave a nice clean shave but too many cuts
Excellent Razor!
Got sent this razor free as part of a recent give away. Usually an electric shaver, I thought I’d give this a go and was so glad I did. Such a smooth, close and comfortable shave, what w brilliant product!
Good Shaving
The free razor I received was very good. Loved that you could fix the blade to get to the hard to reach parts of the face.
Best razor I've ever used
I know this is a men's product, but my partner was delivered with a sampre of this new razor and I tried it on! Oh my god, I only wish the women's razors worked as well as this one!!
Best i've used!
I am a female who suffers from severe facial hair due to a hormonal problem. Finding a razor that performs is really hard. I was a Fusion user for many years but i am glad i have switched to this new razor. Smooth, no irritation, glides over skin and a close shave. A fab razor for not only face but body hair too! blades last a couple of weeks easy. Overall a great razor and would recommend!
no bumps!
I had a smooth shave and no bumps after! this is a great razor.
Great Razor!
Very close shave and didn't leave any scars, recommend!