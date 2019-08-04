By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sense Razor & 4 Blades

4.5(2457)Write a review
Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sense Razor & 4 Blades
£ 20.00
£20.00/each
  • - Wilkinson Sword Hydro 5 Sense Energize razor with menthol to wake up tired skin, features an innovative built-in shock absorber that auto adjusts to provide the optimum amount of pressure.
  • - Shock absorption technology auto-adjusts based on how you shave to help protect from irritation
  • - 5 blades with Skin Guards to smooth skin's surface, preventing it from getting caught between blades
  • - Flip trimmer for precise trimming and to get into the hard-to-reach spots
  • - This pack includes one Hydro 5 Sense Energize razor and x4 blade refills
  • Wilkinson Sword Sharpening Your Style Since 1772
  • Hydro Glide Gel made in China

Information

Ingredients

PEG-115M, Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Stearate, Cyclodextrin, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Menthol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Panthenol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopherol, Maltodextrin, Aqua, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Candelilla Cera, Hydrated Silica

Preparation and Usage

  • For optimal performance change the cartridge when one or more holes of the gel reservoir appear empty.

Distributor address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Amazing, smooth shave!

5 stars

Received this as part of a free giveaway and could'nt be more pleased! As a previous leading brand user for the past 15 years, so glad I received this to trial. My daughter usually has cuts around her ankles however using this is smooth and her shave is now cut free. Very pleased and have now purchased more blades.

Tried again

5 stars

So after reviewing this before and not being all that impressed I went back and tried again. What can I say I've now gone out and bought new blades great comfortable shave and when you get used to the body the flexible head is quite good too

Best shave by far..... ever

5 stars

I have tried harrys, shave it and several others, including mach 3 etc, nothing comes close to this razor at all, the best ever,

Good value but not best quality

3 stars

I did get more cuts using this than my normal brand, not too bad gave a nice clean shave but too many cuts

Excellent Razor!

5 stars

Got sent this razor free as part of a recent give away. Usually an electric shaver, I thought I’d give this a go and was so glad I did. Such a smooth, close and comfortable shave, what w brilliant product!

Good Shaving

4 stars

The free razor I received was very good. Loved that you could fix the blade to get to the hard to reach parts of the face.

Best razor I've ever used

5 stars

I know this is a men's product, but my partner was delivered with a sampre of this new razor and I tried it on! Oh my god, I only wish the women's razors worked as well as this one!!

Best i've used!

5 stars

I am a female who suffers from severe facial hair due to a hormonal problem. Finding a razor that performs is really hard. I was a Fusion user for many years but i am glad i have switched to this new razor. Smooth, no irritation, glides over skin and a close shave. A fab razor for not only face but body hair too! blades last a couple of weeks easy. Overall a great razor and would recommend!

no bumps!

5 stars

I had a smooth shave and no bumps after! this is a great razor.

Great Razor!

5 stars

Very close shave and didn't leave any scars, recommend!

