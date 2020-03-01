Ariel Original Washing Liquid 1950Ml 57 Washes

Do not used the new Improved freshness formula
I’ve been using Ariel for decades and really loved it until I realised there was something wrong with my last purchase. A strong chemical smell and very irritating smell was coming from the washing washing and then my husband and I could not bear the smell of strong chemical when drying, that is when I realised the formula had been changed to “Improved freshness”. I had to wash it all again (From Ariel original Improved freshness as i was washing whites) with Ariel Colour original and loads of rinsing programs to get rid of the smell. I would like to raise a complaint, I’m very sensitive to smell and as I have allergies I try to be very careful with what I buy and I will definitely not buy it again. It is such a shame to change a good product to this. Please avoid by all means.
Excellent!
The most amazing smell and really keeps colours bright
Excellent!
This is my go to laundry liquid, easy to use no mess and stores away nicely. Works well on all washes, whites come out bright and stains are lifted, even on a 30 degree wash!
Excellent!
Always washed our clothes well. Always got rid of odours instead of washing clothes more than once. Would definitely recommend
Excellent!
I have been using this colour liquid now for a couple of years since it’s been hard to find the powder version, even though it’s not quite as good as the powder it still does an excellent job of cleaning my coloured clothes, I think the powder was more eco friendly being packaged in cardboard and the scent was much stronger plus it removed underarm stains better. Ariel colour is miles better than the other lead brand as it does not have optical brighteners in which over time fade your clothes.
Excellent!
Couldnt live without my ariel always struggled to get stains out kids and partner but been using for few years now never looked back
Excellent!
A great product,I have always used the non bio.. when the kids where I had to watch there skin .. Now they use the product in there own homes . Leaves your clothes smelling lovely and fresh . easy to use with the little pods that come with the products . Highly recommend
Great!
value to money spent ,great consistency of the liquid, not too liquidy
Excellent!
Perfect product, one of my favourites. Very nice smell Thanks
Great!
A great product, I usually go for the colour version to protect my clothes more. It also works well in a lukewarm hand wash and university laundrette style machines - even though they recommend a powder! I have to say that I am not sure if it fully gets out deodorant, but I might have to blame the washing machines for that one. Really recommend and love the dosing cap!