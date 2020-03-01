By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ariel Original Washing Liquid 1950Ml 57 Washes

5(292)Write a review
£ 9.00
£0.46/100ml
  • Ariel Original washing liquid gives you outstanding stain removal in the first wash. Although Ariel is tough on stains, it is very gentle on clothes . Unlike washing powder, Ariel washing liquid gets to work right at the heart of the wash. It removes the stains that cause bad smells like sweat and body odours, leaving your clothes looking and smelling brilliantly clean . For best results, insert the cap filled with the detergent into your washing machine drum. For an extra boost of freshness and softness, use together with Lenor fabric conditioners and Unstoppables. Ariel Original is also available in washing powder & pods. 57 washes based on 35ml per wash.
  • Outstanding stain removal in the 1st wash
  • Removes the stains that cause bad smells like sweat and body odours
  • Leaves clothes smelling extra fresh and clean
  • Brilliant cleaning on whites & colours even in a cold wash
  • Reduces the grip for dirt and for stains to set in
  • Ariel Original is also available in washing powder & pods
  • Pack size: 1.995L

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene

Warnings

  • Warning. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: Call a POISON CENTRE/doctor if you feel unwell. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

  • (UK) Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
  • (UK) 0800 015 7412 (IE) 1800 509 083

Net Contents

1995 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
292 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Do not used the new Improved freshness formula

1 stars

I’ve been using Ariel for decades and really loved it until I realised there was something wrong with my last purchase. A strong chemical smell and very irritating smell was coming from the washing washing and then my husband and I could not bear the smell of strong chemical when drying, that is when I realised the formula had been changed to “Improved freshness”. I had to wash it all again (From Ariel original Improved freshness as i was washing whites) with Ariel Colour original and loads of rinsing programs to get rid of the smell. I would like to raise a complaint, I’m very sensitive to smell and as I have allergies I try to be very careful with what I buy and I will definitely not buy it again. It is such a shame to change a good product to this. Please avoid by all means.

Excellent!

5 stars

The most amazing smell and really keeps colours bright

Excellent!

5 stars

This is my go to laundry liquid, easy to use no mess and stores away nicely. Works well on all washes, whites come out bright and stains are lifted, even on a 30 degree wash!

Excellent!

5 stars

Always washed our clothes well. Always got rid of odours instead of washing clothes more than once. Would definitely recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

I have been using this colour liquid now for a couple of years since it’s been hard to find the powder version, even though it’s not quite as good as the powder it still does an excellent job of cleaning my coloured clothes, I think the powder was more eco friendly being packaged in cardboard and the scent was much stronger plus it removed underarm stains better. Ariel colour is miles better than the other lead brand as it does not have optical brighteners in which over time fade your clothes.

Excellent!

5 stars

Couldnt live without my ariel always struggled to get stains out kids and partner but been using for few years now never looked back

Excellent!

5 stars

A great product,I have always used the non bio.. when the kids where I had to watch there skin .. Now they use the product in there own homes . Leaves your clothes smelling lovely and fresh . easy to use with the little pods that come with the products . Highly recommend

Great!

4 stars

value to money spent ,great consistency of the liquid, not too liquidy

Excellent!

5 stars

Perfect product, one of my favourites. Very nice smell Thanks

Great!

4 stars

A great product, I usually go for the colour version to protect my clothes more. It also works well in a lukewarm hand wash and university laundrette style machines - even though they recommend a powder! I have to say that I am not sure if it fully gets out deodorant, but I might have to blame the washing machines for that one. Really recommend and love the dosing cap!

