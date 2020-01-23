By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comfort Perfume Heavenly Nectar Fabric Conditioner 58W 870Ml

£ 5.00
£5.75/litre
  • Comfort Perfume Deluxe Heavenly Nectar is a blend of rich orchids, red fruits and cedarwood. For an elegant and glamorous scent. With its top note of frangipani, heart of lily and base notes of vanilla and cedarwood, our Perfume Deluxe Heavenly Nectar has a fragrance so gorgeous you will forget it’s your fabric conditioner. Perfume Deluxe is a sophisticated collection of fabric conditioners that wrap your clothes in truly luxurious fragrances you will always be inspired to wear. Each of these fragrances has been specially crafted in partnership with world renowned perfumers and inspired by the latest trends in fine fragrance. It is available in four fragrances: Heavenly Nectar, Lavish Blossom, Luscious Bouquet, and Aqua Bloom. How to use: Pour a dose of Heavenly Nectar fabric conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry liquid. Please do not pour Comfort Perfume Deluxe Fabric Conditioner directly onto fabrics. Choose the right wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Use Comfort Perfume Deluxe Heavenly Nectar Fabric Conditioner in every wash to add luxurious and long-lasting fragrances to your clothes.
  • Comfort Perfume Deluxe brings you the latest luxury perfumes into your fabric conditioner
  • Our Perfume Deluxe Heavenly Nectar is a blend of rich fragrance of orchids, red fruits and cedarwood
  • Add alongside your laundry detergent for a fragrance so gorgeous you’ll forget it’s your fabric conditioner
  • Our fabric conditioner has been specially crafted in partnership with world renowned perfumers
  • Inspired by the latest trends in fine fragrance, our Perfume Deluxe softener guarantees freshness and softness of your laundry
  • Comfort Perfume Deluxe is available in four sophisticated fragrances - Heavenly Nectar, Lavish Blossom, Luscious Bouquet, and Aqua Bloom
  • Pack size: 870ML

Information

Ingredients

15 - 30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

Store between 5°C and 25°C. You do not need to dilute

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour a 35ml dose of Comfort Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favorite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly on to fabrics.Store between 5ºC and 25ºC. You don't need to dilute. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle.

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone, 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate. May produce an allergic reaction
  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

870 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use Contains Benzisothiazolinone, 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate. May produce an allergic reaction Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

119 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells amazing!

5 stars

Used this I my washing for all the family. Smells amazing and the scent lasts so long after it’s washed. Also drying my washing made my home smell lovely too! Have now changed my brand of softener too this one! Thank you! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting smell

5 stars

Easy to pour into the washing machine with thin spout so it’s more controlled so less likely to spill. Very sweet smell but not too powerful after wash and lasts a while and still smells nice after a little while in the wardrobe. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Oh this smells gorgeous, on opening the lid, the fragrance bursts out!  Really effective at softening my clothes and leaving a wonderful long lasting scent. This one is perfect, even when the blankets been in the airing cupboard for a week, it still smells really fresh and clean. Also my clothes seem easier to iron! The bottle comes with a lid which allows you to measure the amount you would like to apply to your washing machine, lovely and colourful packaging. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

I love love love this product. It smells amazing. I've never been keen on softness but I'm so glad I purchased this. Everyone has commented on the smell of my clothes. It's delicious! The house even smells amazing as soon as you open the washing machine door. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good

5 stars

A little.goes a long way ! Really great long lasting subtle unisex scent on the clothing after use. The scent even stays on the clothing when they set out away and doesnt fade away quickly. Comes in a handy bottle with a easy pour spout to prevebt any wastage. Really pleased with this product . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Heavenly perfume

5 stars

Wow, what can I say I loved Comfort Perfume so much I have told everyone about it. Not only does it make your clothes soft without bobbling but it smells fantastic. I have been drying clothes on my radiators just because the beautiful perfume can be smelt all through the house. A small amount goes a long way so I got more than 58 washes from mine. Definitely one to invest in if you want long lasting fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing and lasts a long time.

5 stars

This conditioner has to be my most favourite to date. It makes the laundry smell so fresh and feel so soft to touch. Admittedly I was sceptical as I thought this would be just like the other stuff I used before but I was so wrong. The smell lasts so long. I used this 2 weeks back and still to this day my laundry smells so fresh and great. The scent is so strong it literally freshens the whole house. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

4 stars

I am obsessed with fabric conditioner and I am forever trying different products. I love this its fragrance is lovely and my clothing smells great even after been hung in the wardrobe after a week. Try it it's good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting smell

5 stars

This fabric conditioner is amazing. I thought I would try it but wasn't really sure what to expect. I thought that maybe the smell would be a little fake and overpowering rather than pleasant but I'm glad to say I was wrong. This smells so nice, mild and really enjoyable. The scent lasts a long time and continues to smell delicious over and over. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delightful, long lasting scent

5 stars

I'm a big fan of Comfort fabric conditioner and thought I would treat myself to a bit more of a fancy one. I picked the Perfume Deluxe Heavenly Nectar. The smell straight from the bottle is quite strong but it is a lovely scent. It is made up from orchids, red fruits and cedarwood. I find it leans more to the floral side. I air dry my clothes and the scent stays with them even once they've been put away for awhile. My clothes also do feel softer than with my usual conditioner. I will definitely buy this product again and wouldn't hesitate in recommending it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 119 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

