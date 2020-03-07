Ariel Colour Washing Gel 1.406L 38 Washes

Excellent!
I do love this product. It smells amazing, washes at every temperature. Haven't got a bad word to say.
Great!
Good at removing stains at low temperatures and smells great once washed and dried, it convinced me to wash at a lower temperature, not too bad for value for money
Great!
Always leaves my washing smelling amazing and cleans well which is what I need with a 2 year old!!
Excellent!
cleans well at all temperatures even when used in small quantities, it rinses out fully unless the washing machine is over-full, it's reasonably priced, the packaging is robust and most importantly for me it doesn't leave clothes with a strong perfumed smell like some detergents (I dislike those cloying fabric-conditioner smell
Excellent!
i love these products. the smell lasts and they work tough on stains. perfect with a family of 6 and lots of washing!
Excellent!
This product really is effective for keeping clothes clean.Brilliant whites at lowtemperatures [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
By far the best detergent I have ever used, my son has sensitive skin and this is the only detergent that doesn’t affect his skin
Excellent!
I love Ariel gel. It cleans first time and leaves. Y washing smelling lovely.
Good!
I think this product is excellent for low temperature washing but not so good with dried in stains! It's value for money though with a reasonable effectiveness and a very fresh smell!