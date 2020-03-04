Bloo Blue Activ Fresh Flowers Rim Block 2X50g
Product Description
- Blue Active Fresh Flowers Toilet rim block
- An A.I.S.E. voluntary sustainability initiative - www.cleanright.eu
- 4 Function Formula (with patented technology)
- 1 Cleaning Foam cleans the toilet with every flush.
- 2 Dirt Protection helps to prevent resoiling.
- 3 Extra Freshness gives a long lasting fresh scent in the bathroom.
- 4 Anti-Limescale formulation helps prevent limescale forming.
- Bloo Blue Active is an innovative rim block which combines design and function in one.
- Combining power balls and blue water technology, actively cleaning between flushes.
- A hygienically clean and fresh toilet with every flush! (safe for septic tanks)
- Blue water
- Pack size: 100G
Ingredients
Contains: > 30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Further ingredients: Perfume (Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional)
Preparation and Usage
- Place the rim block on the rim of the toilet and position in the flow of the water.
Warnings
- Bloo Blue Active Fresh Flowers Toilet rim block 2 x 50g
- Warning: Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains Delta-damascone. May produce an allergic reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wear protective gloves/eye protection.
- IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice. Introduce fully emptied packaging into recycling/municipal waste stream. Keep the packaging for later use.
Name and address
- UK:
- Henkel Limited,
- Wood Lane End,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ,
Return to
- UK:
- Henkel Limited,
- Wood Lane End,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: 0845 4900176
- IRL:
- Henkel Ireland Distribution Limited,
- Tallaght Business Park,
- Whitestown,
Net Contents
2 x 50g ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
