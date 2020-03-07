Duck Fresh Disc Holder Lime

Great stuff
Gorgeous smell and lasts for a long time. Love these
Bad design
Has no-one wondered how you are meant to clean the loo when using these? You have to either scrub round the disc, thus not cleaning everything, or risk dislodging it. Poor design.
Great product!
Great product! Easy to use if you have a look on instructions.
No more rusting air freshener cans.
Love them as so quick, clean and easy to use. I love them even more when they are at a reduced price which they often are.
Great product, wouldn't be without them
Love these, use them all the time, mainly because the whole bathroom smells gorgeous when they re used. ! Better than any air freshener and they last for weeks . Only draw back is remembering how to use them properly i.e. Take the cap off before pressing tube forward !!
Avoid!
Awful product, a total waste of plastic and packaging. Instantly broke on use.