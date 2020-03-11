Dove Daily Moisture Light Conditioner 350Ml

Smells great and bargain price
This is a fab conditioner that I only use occasionally after washing with the Dove daily moisture light shampoo and it leaves my hair soft and shiny and the best thing is the price tag- definitely matches performance on my more expensive competitors. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dove daily moisture light conditioner
after using this conditioner my hair has never felt so alive and full of bounce . Every day life has left my hair so lifeless and dull now its full of volume and all the lifelessness has disapeared and because its a light conditioner i can use it as oftern as i want knowing my hair will be nothing less then perfect every time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hydrating
This conditioner when paired with the shampoo is fantastic. Its got a great thick consistency, smells really nice and it's a great size too. I like to leave it in for a few minutes so it can really get to work and then wash out and towel dry my hair. Once dry my hair feels conditioned, softer and more hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great conditioner
While in hospital on a lot of medication I used this to help my hair stop feeling so coarse and help to stop it tangling into big knots. It was brilliant, it helped my hair feel better and no more knots! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant softness
lovely conditioner, left my hair feeling super soft. Brilliant when used along with the shampoo. It makes my hair shine and feels more manageable. Great, lighter feel and fantastic for long hair. My hair seems less fizzy and easy to style. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice Conditioner
This Conditioner smells really great and left my hair feeling soft. I enjoyed using this conditioner but I felt that the consistency could have been a bit thicker for better moisture. I would recommend this to anyone who wants a light conditioner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice conditioner
Really nice smelling conditioner which left my hair feeling moisturised and soft. Although I enjoyed using this conditioner, it was too light and I prefer a thicker conditioner on my hair. I would recommend this product if you want a light conditioner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect
The bottle is really beautiful and eye catching. The conditioner it self works perfectly, giving my hair beautiful softness and sleeker look. It's very light and doesn't weight my hair. The scent is really fresh and something I would expect. Works well with dove daily moisture shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
I use Dove daily moisturelight conditioner two months and my hair conditions improve a lot. My hair are not dry anymore. They are shining and looks healthy. I can brush them easily. I highly recomended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Dove daily light shampoo
Been using this shampoo for 2 weeks and I am loving it. It smells great, lathers up well and rinces out easily. Leaves my hair soft and shiny. I can use it every day without worrying it will leave my hair heavy and lanky. I will definitely recommend to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]