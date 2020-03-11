Dove Daily Moisture Light Conditioner 350Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Dove Daily Moisture Light Many of us will do anything to get the appearance of fuller hair. We try different tactics, like blow-drying it upside down or setting it in big rollers, which helps us create the volume our hair craves but not the moisture it needs. But what if you didn’t have to choose between volume and moisture for your fine, flat hair? We created a truly advanced formulation: Dove Daily Moisture Light conditioner, made with Oxyfusion ingredients, to help give you naturally bouncy hair that’s smooth and moisturised. Perfect for giving fine, limp hair volume. Get the moisture you need with the volume you want. Used with our conditioner, our Dove Daily Moisture Light conditioner helps to leave hair with even more volume Moisturising fine, flat hair With Oxyfusion technology, it helps moisturise the most dried out parts of the hair so, paired with Dove Daily Moisture Light shampoo, your hair is left silky and smooth without weighing it down. Daily use It’s so gentle, you can use this every day. How to use: Once you’ve soaked your hair with water, massage your shampoo into your scalp. Rinse well. You can repeat this step if you want, but for daily shampooing the rinse and repeat rule isn’t really necessary (unless you’ve been hitting the hairspray hard, that is).
  • Dove Daily Moisture Light breathes life into fine hair
  • Nourishing system for more volume and fullness in flat hair
  • With Oxyfusion technology for fuller hair that isn’t weighed down
  • Beautiful, healthy hair with every wash
  • Volumizing conditioner suitable for daily use
  • Designed for flat, fine hair
  • Pack size: 350ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

350 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

37 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Smells great and bargain price

5 stars

This is a fab conditioner that I only use occasionally after washing with the Dove daily moisture light shampoo and it leaves my hair soft and shiny and the best thing is the price tag- definitely matches performance on my more expensive competitors. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily moisture light conditioner

5 stars

after using this conditioner my hair has never felt so alive and full of bounce . Every day life has left my hair so lifeless and dull now its full of volume and all the lifelessness has disapeared and because its a light conditioner i can use it as oftern as i want knowing my hair will be nothing less then perfect every time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hydrating

5 stars

This conditioner when paired with the shampoo is fantastic. Its got a great thick consistency, smells really nice and it's a great size too. I like to leave it in for a few minutes so it can really get to work and then wash out and towel dry my hair. Once dry my hair feels conditioned, softer and more hydrated. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner

4 stars

While in hospital on a lot of medication I used this to help my hair stop feeling so coarse and help to stop it tangling into big knots. It was brilliant, it helped my hair feel better and no more knots! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant softness

5 stars

lovely conditioner, left my hair feeling super soft. Brilliant when used along with the shampoo. It makes my hair shine and feels more manageable. Great, lighter feel and fantastic for long hair. My hair seems less fizzy and easy to style. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice Conditioner

4 stars

This Conditioner smells really great and left my hair feeling soft. I enjoyed using this conditioner but I felt that the consistency could have been a bit thicker for better moisture. I would recommend this to anyone who wants a light conditioner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice conditioner

4 stars

Really nice smelling conditioner which left my hair feeling moisturised and soft. Although I enjoyed using this conditioner, it was too light and I prefer a thicker conditioner on my hair. I would recommend this product if you want a light conditioner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect

5 stars

The bottle is really beautiful and eye catching. The conditioner it self works perfectly, giving my hair beautiful softness and sleeker look. It's very light and doesn't weight my hair. The scent is really fresh and something I would expect. Works well with dove daily moisture shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

I use Dove daily moisturelight conditioner two months and my hair conditions improve a lot. My hair are not dry anymore. They are shining and looks healthy. I can brush them easily. I highly recomended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily light shampoo

5 stars

Been using this shampoo for 2 weeks and I am loving it. It smells great, lathers up well and rinces out easily. Leaves my hair soft and shiny. I can use it every day without worrying it will leave my hair heavy and lanky. I will definitely recommend to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

