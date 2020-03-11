L'oreal Elvive Trple Resist Fragile Conditioner 500Ml
Product Description
- Elvive Triple Resist Conditioner
- The science of fragile hair with tendency to fall
- You put your hair through daily torture and sometimes it can lack essential nourishment. Weakened, your hair has a tendency to break and fall out.
- The secret to reinforced hair
- New formula enriched with Arginine + Protein*
- Arginine is an essential amino acid and a vital constituent of the hair fibre. Enriched in Arginine + Protein* the new formula provides a triple reinforcing action:
- 1 Reinforces hair fibre
- 2 Nourishes from root to tip
- 3 Hair feels stronger‡
- Proven results
- Your hair feels stronger‡ from root to tip, healthy-looking, shiny.
- *Protein derivative. †From root to tip. ‡Instrumental test shampoo + conditioner + spray vs. classic shampoo
- Expert Care for Every Haircare Need
- Larger format
- Arginine + protein
- Reinforces
- Nourishes from root
- Feels stronger
- Fragile hair with tendency to fall
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxypropyltrimonium Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Stearyl Alcohol, Arginine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Limonene, Linalool, Isopropyl Alcohol, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Dipalmitoylethyl Hydroxyethylmonium Methosulfate, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetyl Esters, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glyceryl Linoleate, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Linolenate, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Work through the lengths of your hair, right to the tips, and then rinse. Use after Triple Resist Shampoo and follow with Triple Resist Spray.
- Keep out of the reach of children.
- In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For further expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
- UK: 0800 0304 032
- ROI: 1800 818 672
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
500ml ℮
