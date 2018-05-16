By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Men Sport Cool Roll On Antiperspirant Deodorant 50Ml

  • Football is all that matters and it is the only thing in your mind and heart. Whether you show your passion for the game through singing, jumping, dancing, if you care you sweat. Introducing new Sure Men Sport Cool, an anti-perspirant deodorant roll-on 50ml that gives protection to those who live football.
  • Sure Men Sport Cool combats sweat and odour for up to 48 hours, you can be confident that Sure is working when you need it most.
  • It also contains Sure’s innovative Motionsense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, Motionsense keeps you fresh and free from odour. Whether you’re working hard in the office, playing hard out and about or just meeting up with friends, Sure Men Sport Cool will give you all the back-up you need. Sure. It won't let you down.
  • Its unique minty citrusy fragrance, will keep you protected every minute of the game. Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Before applying, ensure underarms are dry. Roll on in circular motions, checking coverage is even on both underarms. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • UK’s No.1 anti-perspirant brand
  • Minty-citrusy fragrance designed to be energising, fresh and sporty
  • Features MotionSense technology
  • Keeps you fresh with every move
  • Long-lasting 48hr sweat and odour protection
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Steareth-2, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Parfum, Steareth-20, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Disodium EDTA, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Lactate, Amyl Cinnamal, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Warnings

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

Antiperspirant, roll-on. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

