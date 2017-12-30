Sure Men Sport Cool Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

Smelling FRESH 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th December 2017 The product smell is nice! The packaging could be a lot better. Maybe I had a dodgy can but I seem to be constantly fighting the push button. It does what it says on the tin no marks.. maybe not quite up to 48hrs but certainly a full day out and about with no concerns! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good for active person 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th December 2017 Had a great time with this. Generally really struggled with deodorant that stopped smell and kept dry. Oddly enough it wasnt a spray and put clothes straight on as that just made it the same as others. If I sprayed straight after shower let it dry then get dressed it was a much better performers than others. The smell was good, definitely smelled nicer than rivals. I do think it has a bit to much talc in it, struggled with itching after using everyday which I'm told is down to too much talc causing blockages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Lasting 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd December 2017 It certainly does the job it is set out to do, it definitely lasts for 48 hours - if not more. I feel that straight away the smell is very strong but after the spray is on your body for a while, the smell is quite a pleasant sporty fresh smell. It stops sweaty clothes and it is rather inexpensive compared to other anti-perspirants and is ideal for those looking for a strong smelling, on-the-go body spray. Compared to other similar sprays, this one does make me leave the room for a while because the smell after is so strong but overall, it has a nice smell once you get used to it and does definitely last long and stops you from sweating as much, but it is not for those that are easily irked by strong smells. Before I purchase the product I would want to know whether it really does noticably last a minimum of 48 hours, whether it is worth the money and what sort of smell it has. The packaging/spray can perfectly suits the smell and is aesthetically pleasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok but had better 3 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd December 2017 I think this anti perspirant is just ok, it left me feeling slightly sticky and claggy. I don’t get this from some other brands buts it’s by no means the worse I’ve had. I don’t think I would purchase this brand when shopping, there are other brands out there that do what this does better abiet more expensive, but I’d rather pay the higher price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spray my dudes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 It does what it says on the tin my dudes no sweaty pits for 2 days, smells pretty good too. Used every day for two weeks and still got over half a can left so it lasts a while too my dudes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Anti-perspirant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 This is a great smelling product that does exactly what it says on the tin. Gave great protection against odour and sweat through a hard working day and during the passion of watching many football matches at the weekend. Would definitely buy again and recommend to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best anti persprant I’ve ever used 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 I’ve tried loads of anti persprants in the past and end up sweating and smelling by the end of the day. Been using this every day and feel fresh and smell fresh after a long day at work. Will deffo be buying from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice, but a bit sporty smelling for me 3 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 I tried this because I like some of the sport deodorants, but I tend to go for the more neutral scents. This is fairly strong, and a bit too "sporty" smelling for what I was after [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 This is a great antiperspirant, the lid swivels to allow it to be locked when in your bag, avoiding any damage to the contents and also means you don't have a lid to worry about losing! It smells great and works for the 48 hours it states on the bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]