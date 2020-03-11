By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Charcoal/Algae Face Mask 28G

4.5(247)Write a review
Garnier Charcoal/Algae Face Mask 28G
£ 2.00
£7.15/100g

Offer

  • Garnier SkinActive's Charcoal and Algae Hydrating and Purifying Tissue Mask infused with a serum enriched with Algae, Hyaluronic Acid for skin that feels purified, comforted and looks mattified all in just 15 minutes.
  • Simple to apply and remove, the intensely hydrating black tissue mask has the equivalent of 1 week of Hydrating Active in concentration*. Upon application, the innovative mask delivers the hydrating formula to your skin. As a result, shine prone skin feels mattified and intensely hydrated.
  • *Equivalence of average Glycerin concentration in 7 applications of Moisture Bomb day cream.
  • Our Philosophy:
  • At Garnier we use, wherever possible, active ingredients from nature - anti-oxidants - and combine them with well-known skincare actives.
  • A scientifically-proven efficacy, verified to work under realistic usage conditions.
  • Optimal tolerance with products dermatologically tested to suit all skin types, even sensitive.
  • Garnier PureActive 3 in 1 Clay Mask Scrub Wash Oily Skin 150ml, Garnier PureActive 3 in 1 Clay Mask Scrub 150ml, Moisture Bomb Super Hydrating Tissue Mask
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Easy to apply and remove
  • Intensely rehydrates
  • Reduces appearance of fine lines
  • Tightens pores
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 28G

967346 2, Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, PEG-32, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PVM/MA Copolymer, Papain, Potassium Hydroxide, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ananas Sativus Fruit Extract / Pineapple Fruit Extract, p-Anisic Acid, Alcohol, Propanediol, Sucrose, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Fucus Vesiculosus Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C208350/1)

  • How to use
  • 1. Begin by thoroughly cleansing your skin.
  • 2. Gently unfold the mask.
  • 3. Carefully apply the black tissue mask to clean skin. Make sure the protective film is facing outwards. Smooth on gently to ensure the whole mask is in contact with the skin.
  • 4. Remove the protective film.
  • 5. Adjust the contours of the tissue mask to match up with your facial features. Leave on for 15 minutes.
  • 6. After 15 minutes, begin to remove the mask by slowly peeling from the edges.
  • 7. Once you've removed the mask, massage any excess serum into the skin, or use a cotton pad to remove.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

28g

Mask it beautiful!

5 stars

EASY PEASY! SOOO easy to use with no fiddly 'have I covered every bit of my face properly'' or ''do I have enough or too much on my face''...its all done for you. Left my skin feeling super clean and refreshed without any mess, my skin soft, supply and without the usual mega greasy oil shine. I'm buying different ones as stocking fillers for my beautiful daughter and her wife but shhhhh, don't tell them!

Good Mask

5 stars

Good mask. Nice and refreshing. Skin feels really smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Allrounder

5 stars

Product was great for giving my skin a thorough clean and protecting it from further outbreaks of blackheads. Consistency is great and rinses off easily, leaving my skin feeling smooth and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best sheet mask I’ve used

5 stars

After using the Matcha Detox Mask putting this on makes the results 10x better! Highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Black tissue Mask!

4 stars

the mask cleans the pores well. the effect can be seen after the first use. the only minus is that the mask is slightly too big on my face. the manufacturer could make masks in various sizes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Relaxing

5 stars

My skin feels so relaxed as I have dry skin, very easy to use and great for hydration. It can be use in every season and does exactly what it says. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not quite there

3 stars

The packaging was nice and application and removal was easy. The smell wasn't as nice as Macha mask. The hole for the mask was also too small for my mouth so the product was all over my lips. I loved that it was a duo to the Matcha mask and it felt lovely while it was on. However it didn't leave my skin all that moisturised afterwards and it felt quite dry. I have used other similar masks and I can leave the residue on once the mask is removed and after its all dried my skin feels thoroughly moisturised. With this one I had to use my normal moisturiser afterwards to get rid of the slightly dry feeling. I will buy one to give it another go (maybe as a stand alone instead of after the Matcha). However at the moment I wouldn't recommend this to my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

A really great 3 in 1 product. It has a lovely refreshing scent. I use it most often as a wash and it's perfect for gently removing make up and grime. As a scrub it gentle exfoliated and doesn't feel rough on the skin. I use it once a week as a mask. It"s a really quick mask, which I think is great. My skin feels really soft after using it and it looks refreshed and healthier [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!

5 stars

One of the best sheet mask I have tried and I love me a face mask! My skin felt super hydrated afterwards and noticeably clearer and more refined. Loved how soft my skin was too! Would definately purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing and renewing

5 stars

Really enjoyed using the tissue mask, it felt really nourishing on my face, leaving it soft, refreshed, supple and looking youthful. Great for a pick me up for your facial skin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

