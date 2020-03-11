Garnier Charcoal/Algae Face Mask 28G

Mask it beautiful!
EASY PEASY! SOOO easy to use with no fiddly 'have I covered every bit of my face properly'' or ''do I have enough or too much on my face''...its all done for you. Left my skin feeling super clean and refreshed without any mess, my skin soft, supply and without the usual mega greasy oil shine. I'm buying different ones as stocking fillers for my beautiful daughter and her wife but shhhhh, don't tell them!
Good Mask
Good mask. Nice and refreshing. Skin feels really smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Allrounder
Product was great for giving my skin a thorough clean and protecting it from further outbreaks of blackheads. Consistency is great and rinses off easily, leaving my skin feeling smooth and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best sheet mask I’ve used
After using the Matcha Detox Mask putting this on makes the results 10x better! Highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Black tissue Mask!
the mask cleans the pores well. the effect can be seen after the first use. the only minus is that the mask is slightly too big on my face. the manufacturer could make masks in various sizes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Relaxing
My skin feels so relaxed as I have dry skin, very easy to use and great for hydration. It can be use in every season and does exactly what it says. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not quite there
The packaging was nice and application and removal was easy. The smell wasn't as nice as Macha mask. The hole for the mask was also too small for my mouth so the product was all over my lips. I loved that it was a duo to the Matcha mask and it felt lovely while it was on. However it didn't leave my skin all that moisturised afterwards and it felt quite dry. I have used other similar masks and I can leave the residue on once the mask is removed and after its all dried my skin feels thoroughly moisturised. With this one I had to use my normal moisturiser afterwards to get rid of the slightly dry feeling. I will buy one to give it another go (maybe as a stand alone instead of after the Matcha). However at the moment I wouldn't recommend this to my friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
A really great 3 in 1 product. It has a lovely refreshing scent. I use it most often as a wash and it's perfect for gently removing make up and grime. As a scrub it gentle exfoliated and doesn't feel rough on the skin. I use it once a week as a mask. It"s a really quick mask, which I think is great. My skin feels really soft after using it and it looks refreshed and healthier [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing!
One of the best sheet mask I have tried and I love me a face mask! My skin felt super hydrated afterwards and noticeably clearer and more refined. Loved how soft my skin was too! Would definately purchase again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Refreshing and renewing
Really enjoyed using the tissue mask, it felt really nourishing on my face, leaving it soft, refreshed, supple and looking youthful. Great for a pick me up for your facial skin! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]