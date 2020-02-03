By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Dishwasher Tabs All In One 22S 440G
£ 7.00
£0.32/each

Product Description

  • All-in-One Dishwasher Tablets
  • Join our clean world revolution.
  • Same delightful fragrance. Same powerful formula. New design.
  • Our dishwasher tablets unleash the power of biodegradable plant-based ingredients to leave your dishes squeaky clean. They already contain rinse aid and salt action so you just have to pop the tablet in have to pop the tablet in and run the machine.
  • That's Smart Green Science.
  • We're Ecover, rebels of the cleaning world. This spirit of rebellion and our quest for a cleaner clean is what drives us each and every day.
  • Tablet Performance
  • All-In-One: Powerful Cleaning, Pre-Soaking Action, Degreases, Shifts Dried-On Food, Salt Action Sparkle & Shine, Rinse aid quick dry formula
  • Classic: Powerful Cleaning, Pre-Soaking Action, Degreases, Shifts Dried-On Food
  • Full of smart green science
  • UNEP Award
  • Cruelty-Free international

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Oxygen-Based Bleaching Agent, <5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfume (Limonene), Enzymes, Others: Sodium Citrate, Sodium Carbonate, Polypeptide, Disodium Disilicate, Bleach Activator, Sodium Bicarbonate, Sorbitol, Bentonite, Glycerin, Sodium Gluconate

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions: Please remove wrapper and place tablet in dispenser. Do not place the tablet into the cutlery basket. If water hardness is above 20 °dH add normal dishwasher salt. Preferably run the machine on eco-mode. Only place dishwasher safe material in your dishwasher - no wood, silver, aluminium, tin, copper, antiques, hand painted ceramics, certain types of plastics. In case of doubt wash the item by hand with Ecover Washing-Up Liquid. Dosage: 1 tablet. The wrapper protects the tablets against moisture and is recyclable where facilities exist.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • ECOVER ALL-IN-ONE DISHWASHER TABLETS
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains subtilisin. May produce an allergic reaction.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Want to clean things up?
  • Call us on 03451 302230 or write to hello@ecover.com
  • www.ecover.com

Net Contents

0.44g ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING ECOVER ALL-IN-ONE DISHWASHER TABLETS Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. IF SWALLOWED: rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Contains subtilisin. May produce an allergic reaction.

32 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Decent clean

4 stars

Good product but why do they need to be individually wrapped in plastic?

I use them all the time but I haven't given them 5

4 stars

I use them all the time but I haven't given them 5 stars because as someone has already mentioned the tablets are individuall wrapped in plastic! I remove the plastic before the wash and the tablet works OK but a bit of a faff.

great dishwasher tablets that are ECO too!

5 stars

These work perfectly fine - why add unnecessary chemicals if you don't have to?!? All-in-one work much better in my machine than the regular. no fuss, just clean dishes.

Work brilliantly. Especially compared to big brand

5 stars

Work brilliantly. Especially compared to big brand (non cruelty free, more environmentally damaging) alternatives.

Unnecessary plastic packaging & confusing pricing

3 stars

Although these eco friendly dishwasher tablets are just as good as any other tablets, I was absolutely GOBSMACKED to discover that each tablet is WRAPPED IN NON RECYCLABLE PLASTIC!! I had expected Ecover to take the lead in reducing plastic in their packaging. The pricing is another of the typical breakdown method used by all supermarkets in that this product is given per kilo whilst every other dishwasher tablets are given per tablet. Why

Good for the Environment while doing the job!

4 stars

They do everything I would want them to do, greasy dishes come out clean and my glasses come out stainless! No left over residue on anything, I like them because they are environmentally friendly and all in one so less products are needed, which is great as less waste is needed overall as no packaging for the other products. My only complaint is the tablets are individually wrapped, while it is recyclable it still could improve on that front! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

4 stars

I bought these tablets about a month ago. I wanted to try a new product as my glasses were not getting clean, it worked!! I really rate this dishwasher tablets however there weren’t in the pack! Would definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow! They actually work!

5 stars

Honestly, I didn’t have much hope that these would be any good but I was wrong! I have used a few tablets so far and on a quick dishwasher setting and every item has come out sparkling clean! I have used other tablets that have been expensive and haven’t cleaned as well as these. I thought the packaging was little weird, don’t really need straw in it? Would I buy them, depends on the price but they did a great job! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean dishes

5 stars

Got these a while back and what's to say, they're dish washing tablets, they are easy to use and they leave the dish's clean. Never had any issues with anything left still marked on removal and certainly on par with any of the more common brands. They fact they are eco friendly is a bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

5 stars

Not a brand I had heard of but was very impressed with the end of product of my dishes when they had finished cleaning. Just as good as any other brands I have used over the years and would definitely reccommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

