Ecover Dishwasher Tabs All In One 22S 440G

Decent clean
Good product but why do they need to be individually wrapped in plastic?
I use them all the time but I haven't given them 5
I use them all the time but I haven't given them 5 stars because as someone has already mentioned the tablets are individuall wrapped in plastic! I remove the plastic before the wash and the tablet works OK but a bit of a faff.
great dishwasher tablets that are ECO too!
These work perfectly fine - why add unnecessary chemicals if you don't have to?!? All-in-one work much better in my machine than the regular. no fuss, just clean dishes.
Work brilliantly. Especially compared to big brand
Work brilliantly. Especially compared to big brand (non cruelty free, more environmentally damaging) alternatives.
Unnecessary plastic packaging & confusing pricing
Although these eco friendly dishwasher tablets are just as good as any other tablets, I was absolutely GOBSMACKED to discover that each tablet is WRAPPED IN NON RECYCLABLE PLASTIC!! I had expected Ecover to take the lead in reducing plastic in their packaging. The pricing is another of the typical breakdown method used by all supermarkets in that this product is given per kilo whilst every other dishwasher tablets are given per tablet. Why
Good for the Environment while doing the job!
They do everything I would want them to do, greasy dishes come out clean and my glasses come out stainless! No left over residue on anything, I like them because they are environmentally friendly and all in one so less products are needed, which is great as less waste is needed overall as no packaging for the other products. My only complaint is the tablets are individually wrapped, while it is recyclable it still could improve on that front! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant
I bought these tablets about a month ago. I wanted to try a new product as my glasses were not getting clean, it worked!! I really rate this dishwasher tablets however there weren’t in the pack! Would definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wow! They actually work!
Honestly, I didn’t have much hope that these would be any good but I was wrong! I have used a few tablets so far and on a quick dishwasher setting and every item has come out sparkling clean! I have used other tablets that have been expensive and haven’t cleaned as well as these. I thought the packaging was little weird, don’t really need straw in it? Would I buy them, depends on the price but they did a great job! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean dishes
Got these a while back and what's to say, they're dish washing tablets, they are easy to use and they leave the dish's clean. Never had any issues with anything left still marked on removal and certainly on par with any of the more common brands. They fact they are eco friendly is a bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product
Not a brand I had heard of but was very impressed with the end of product of my dishes when they had finished cleaning. Just as good as any other brands I have used over the years and would definitely reccommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]