Ecover Washing Up Liquid Chamomile Clementine 950Ml

Good washing up liquid 5 stars A Tesco Customer6th March 2020 Good quality nice size.I like ecover products Report

Mak s you want to smell it 5 stars Review from ecover.com 19th January 2019 This is without doubt one of the best washing up liquids we have ever used. This has a lovely fresh scent, which makes you think of the outdoors. Nice to see the suds remain in the water even after the wash. Gives the pots a lovely squeaky clean wash. Lovely product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell! 5 stars Review from ecover.com 4th December 2018 Great smell on the liquid in general. The packaging was a bit dull and boring. Quality wise it worked really well when I tried it. Nothing bad about it to say really very happy with the product. Ciao. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the eco-story! 4 stars Review from ecover.com 3rd December 2018 I really like that this product is made from recycled plastic - great for the environment! It cleaned as well as the usual brand we buy but was a bit disappointed that it didn't have a strong smell but can forgive this for the good environmental impact. Will definitely buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this product 5 stars Review from ecover.com 29th November 2018 I love all of their products, but this one is my favourite. It doesn't have any harsh chemicals which is great for your hands and also for the environment. It's great knowing you are using a product which is having such little effect on the world chemically speaking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensitive skin approved 4 stars Review from ecover.com 26th November 2018 I suffer from Eczema so washing up makes my hands feel horribly dry. Refreshingly, this ecover washing up liquid seems to be much more gentle on sensitive skin, so I didn't need to slather my hands in cream for once! It doesn't foam as much as some brands, and the chamomile scent was very subtle (which is probably best). Overall, a good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans dishes perfectly! 4 stars Review from ecover.com 24th November 2018 Great washing up liquid, cleans dishes perfectly and much better for the environment! Would highly this product as an eco alternative to the major leading brands. Long lasting also, a little bit really does go a long way! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product but doesn't smell as described 4 stars Review from ecover.com 19th November 2018 i tried this thinking it might be quite diluted but it's the same consistency as other leading brands and does it's job well. It does smell of ginger rather than clementine and camomile though which is quite off putting. I've had it for a good few weeks and even with not having a dishwasher, it's still going strong and I'm not even half way through. Will try the other fragrances though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product 5 stars Review from Ecover UK 19th November 2018 I was pleasantly supprised at this product. Lots of bubbles,easily cut through grease. It created a high shine to my glass wear. Also this product is not only kind to the environment it was kind to my hands! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]