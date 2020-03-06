By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Washing Up Liquid Chamomile Clementine 950Ml

4.5(30)Write a review
Ecover Washing Up Liquid Chamomile Clementine 950Ml
£ 2.50
£2.64/litre

Product Description

  • Washing-Up Liquid
  • Join our clean world revolution.
  • Same delightful fragrance. Same powerful formula. New design & 100% recycled plastic bottle.
  • Our washing-up liquid unleashes the power of biodegradable plant-based ingredients, to leave your dishes squeaky clean. That's Smart Green Science.
  • We're Ecover, rebels of the cleaning world. This spirit of rebellion and our quest for a cleaner clean is what drives us each and every day.
  • Camomile & Clementine fragrance. Also available: Pomegranate & Fig, Lily & Lotus, Lemon & Aloe and our Zero fragrance free alternative.
  • Tough on grease
  • Plant & mineral based ingredients
  • Safe for sensitive skin
  • New bottle now made with 100% recycled plastic
  • Cruelty-Free international
  • Pack size: 950ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5%: Perfume (Limonene), Lactic Acid, Others: Water, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: One squeeze is enough for a sink full of dirty dishes.

Warnings

  • ECOVER WASHING-UP LIQUID
  • WARNING
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Want to clean things up?
  • Call us on 03451 302230 or write to hello@ecover.com
  • www.ecover.com

Net Contents

950ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
30 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Good washing up liquid

5 stars

Good quality nice size.I like ecover products

Mak s you want to smell it

5 stars

Review from ecover.com

This is without doubt one of the best washing up liquids we have ever used. This has a lovely fresh scent, which makes you think of the outdoors. Nice to see the suds remain in the water even after the wash. Gives the pots a lovely squeaky clean wash. Lovely product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell!

5 stars

Review from ecover.com

Great smell on the liquid in general. The packaging was a bit dull and boring. Quality wise it worked really well when I tried it. Nothing bad about it to say really very happy with the product. Ciao. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the eco-story!

4 stars

Review from ecover.com

I really like that this product is made from recycled plastic - great for the environment! It cleaned as well as the usual brand we buy but was a bit disappointed that it didn't have a strong smell but can forgive this for the good environmental impact. Will definitely buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love this product

5 stars

Review from ecover.com

I love all of their products, but this one is my favourite. It doesn't have any harsh chemicals which is great for your hands and also for the environment. It's great knowing you are using a product which is having such little effect on the world chemically speaking. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sensitive skin approved

4 stars

Review from ecover.com

I suffer from Eczema so washing up makes my hands feel horribly dry. Refreshingly, this ecover washing up liquid seems to be much more gentle on sensitive skin, so I didn't need to slather my hands in cream for once! It doesn't foam as much as some brands, and the chamomile scent was very subtle (which is probably best). Overall, a good product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleans dishes perfectly!

4 stars

Review from ecover.com

Great washing up liquid, cleans dishes perfectly and much better for the environment! Would highly this product as an eco alternative to the major leading brands. Long lasting also, a little bit really does go a long way! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product but doesn't smell as described

4 stars

Review from ecover.com

i tried this thinking it might be quite diluted but it's the same consistency as other leading brands and does it's job well. It does smell of ginger rather than clementine and camomile though which is quite off putting. I've had it for a good few weeks and even with not having a dishwasher, it's still going strong and I'm not even half way through. Will try the other fragrances though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product

5 stars

Review from Ecover UK

I was pleasantly supprised at this product. Lots of bubbles,easily cut through grease. It created a high shine to my glass wear. Also this product is not only kind to the environment it was kind to my hands! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product!

5 stars

Review from ecover.com

This product is fantastic and effectively cuts through grease to cleans all my dishes perfectly. The fragrance is perfect for washing up liquid - pleasant but not too overbearing. Unlike other washing up liquids, this one does not leave a chemically residue and smell on the dishes. It is also very gentle and is great for sensitive skin. Despite having sensitive skin myself, I have had no problems with this product irritating my skin. I also love the colour of the packaging and how it looks when out in my kitchen. The fact it is biodegradable and good for our planet is truly the icing on top of this wonderful product and is the reason I will never buy non-Ecover washing up liquid again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

