Ecover Washing Up Liquid Lemon And Aloe 450Ml

Ecover, long lasting, better than the rest. 5 stars A Tesco Customer11th January 2020 I have sensitive skin and find this product does not dry my skin Or cause any problems. It is ideal for washing up not giving too many but enough bubbles to last the session. I use Ecover for cleaning my makeup brushes and also paint brushes after crafting, it leaves them in excellent condition. Report

Great for dishes & hands 5 stars A Tesco Customer3rd August 2019 My skin is super sensitive and I’ve been unable to wash dishes without using gloves for years. This wash up is advertised as safe for sensitive skin and it is exactly that! It’s also excellent at cleaning dishes and pots, even easily removing the sticky foods. It’s concentrated so a little goes a long way. The scented ones are very mildly so. And best of all, it’s better for our fragile environment. Report

Good for dishes and the environment 4 stars Review from ecover.com 5th December 2018 It was great to use a product that cleans dishes effectively whilst having less impact on the environment - I was particularly impressed by the recycled packaging. This washing liquid doesn't lather up as much or smell as strongly as normal washing up liquids but still cleaned dishes just as well - I think it's a case of shifting our expectations and that the environmental impact is more important. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love Ecover! 5 stars Review from ecover.com 3rd December 2018 I love everything about this brand. The products are eco friendly, mild for use in the house with a small baby and overall great quality. The aloe and lemon scent is fresh without being overpowering. Overall a 5 star product. Left my dishes clean and best part is plant based so no harsh chemicals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ecover forever 5 stars A Tesco Customer30th November 2018 Was using the best known brand but my hands were getting cracked & dry & noticed bubbles were not lasting a whole wash so bought this to try. Amazing, smells lovely, cleaned my dishes perfectly, bubbles did not decrease at all & hands were soft after use. May be another 60p or so but so worth it. Ecologically friendly & knocks the competition out the window.Going to try their other products now. Report

Great environmentally friendly alternative 4 stars Review from ecover.com 30th November 2018 I've been using Ecover for a month or so and have found it to be a good alternative. The scent is very pleasant, and the cleaning power is only slightly less than other brands which is an acceptable tradeoff for being more environmentally conscious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product! 4 stars Review from ecover.com 25th November 2018 Bought this brand for the first time last month and have found it really good to use. Cleans well, smells good and doesn't cause any irritation to my hands. Plates and cutlery sparking clean with no need for rinsing - would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product from a great company! 5 stars Review from ecover.com 19th November 2018 The washing up liquid itself is amazing, a small amount foams up well and cleans everything to a high standard. Of all the washing up liquids offered by ecover my personal favourite is this lemon and aloe as it smells great! The ecover washing up liquids ares also great for my partner who has sensitive skin as it doesn't cause any irritation. I am also a big fan of the the ecover brand. Ecover has a great ethos for environmental stewardship and leads the way in the reduction of pollutants such as plastic waste in their products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell 4 stars Review from ecover.com 16th November 2018 This liquid is very nice and smooth to use on dishes. Moreover, It has a nice smell to it and is very easy to use. I would definitely recommend to family and friends. Very unique compared to other liquids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]