Airwick Air Freshener Essential Mist Peony Jasmine Refill 20Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Essential Mist Peony & Jasmine
- www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Air Wick Essential Mist diffuser automatically transforms natural essential oils into a gentle, fragrant mist that surrounds you with a natural fragrance you will love.
- As the scent is gently carried through mist, feel a more natural and sensorial fragrance experience surround you.
- Transforms natural essential oils into a mist, thus retaining the molecular integrity of the essential oils and diffusing scent more naturally.
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions
- 1. Lift to remove outer cover.
- 2. Remove refill cap, insert by pushing upright into device until "click".
- 3. Replace outer cover.
- 4. Turn on device with slider (blue light will flash), select intensity setting.
- 5. Device will run for 8 hour cycle, releasing mist regularly, then go to standby until next day.
Warnings
- Read and retain safety and precautionary text.
- Use only as directed. Only approved for use with Air Wick Essential Mist device. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Use in well ventilated areas. SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS.
- People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
- AIR WICK Essential Mist Peony & Jasmine
- Contains Linalool, Geraniol, alpha-iso-Methylionone, Ethyl methylphenylglycidate, Piperonal and dl-Citronellol.
- May produce an allergic reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
Return to
- Air Wick™ Consumer Services.
- For help and advice, contact us:
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- Tel: 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Tel: 01 661 7318
- www.airwick.co.uk
Net Contents
20ml ℮
Safety information
Read and retain safety and precautionary text. Use only as directed. Only approved for use with Air Wick Essential Mist device. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Use in well ventilated areas. SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. AIR WICK Essential Mist Peony & Jasmine Contains Linalool, Geraniol, alpha-iso-Methylionone, Ethyl methylphenylglycidate, Piperonal and dl-Citronellol. May produce an allergic reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020