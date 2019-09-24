Tesco Finest C/Berry, Apricot & Clementine Stuffing 300G

- Energy597kJ 142kcal7%
- Fat6.2g9%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars6.0g7%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1326kJ / 317kcal
Product Description
- Breadcrumb stuffing with sauteed onions in salted butter, sweetened dried cranberries, dried apricot and concentrated clementine juice.
- Cranberry, Apricot & Clementine Stuffing Made with fresh breadcrumbs, buttered sautéed onions and a blend of dried fruit
- Made with breadcrumbs, buttered sautéed onions and a blend of dried fruit
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Onion, Salted Butter (10%) (Butter (Milk), Salt), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (7%)(Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apricot (7%)(Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Orange Juice from Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Zest, Salt, Yeast, Parsley, Rosemary, Concentrated Clementine Juice (0.1%), Pepper, Basil, Thyme, Marjoram, Oregano, Sage, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator.Follow the preparation guidelines above.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.Not suitable for cooking from frozen.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume by "use by" date shown. This product may have been previously frozen and restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: Fan 200°C, Gas 7, 220°C
Time: 20 mins
Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes for a golden crisp top. For a more moist stuffing cover with foil and pierce prior to cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove sleeve and film lid.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen
Number of uses
6 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1326kJ / 317kcal
|597kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|13.9g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|40.8g
|18.4g
|Sugars
|13.4g
|6.0g
|Fibre
|3.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|5.5g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.2g
|0.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019