Lynx Gold Body Spray Deodorant 150Ml

Great scent for Lynx lovers 3 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 Lynx has been around for a long time and has lasted the course. The range has a great range of scents. Lasts all day and will endure you stay fresh. But... it’s not the type of smell I like. The can is easy to use and easy to spray. I would recommend this deodorant to people who likes “sweet” scents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling Fresh, smelling Great 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 The smell is the perfect intensity, not too strong (which some of them are) but not that faint you can not tell if you have it on or not. Keeps my feeling fresh and dry throughout the day. What more could you want. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx new scent 3 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd September 2018 I was using few different lynx scents and unfortunately this one is for me in last place. The scent for me is too sweet but if someone like sweet scents then this lynx will be for him. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx New Favourite 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 When I first tried this I didn't think it were going to be for me as I have a favourite body spray already from the lynx brand. I've tried it daily since I got this and it's grown on me. The smell is amazing and makes you feel fresh all day in my opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell but not long lasting 3 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 Not being a massive fan of Lynx I was pleasantly surprised with the smell of this BodySpray. The soft undertones of Vanilla really compliment the stronger tones of Oud Wood to create a overall pleasant and attractive smell. However the smell is the only positive as the spray offers little in sweat protection and doesn't last that long at all, either on a long day at work or a quick trip out to the gym so I would be interested to see where the claim "all day fresh" comes from. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx has grown up... 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 To be honest, I was pleasantly surprised with this. Normally you associated Lynx with pubescent boys who walk around with a thick haze of Africa following them around, but this has changed the game. Lynx Gold has a powerful, but subtle scent that works really well. You only need a small amount for it to work, similar to aftershave, and it last all day. As for what it smells like, you initially get a hit of vanilla which subsides into a fruity tone. For me, it'll work well in the winter months when I prefer to go for a more smokey scent in aftershave. But it'll still work well in the summer time as well with the fruity undertone. I've used it a couple of times when I've been for a heavy session in the gym, and it does help keep odour away, so it'll be a mainstay in my gym bag. I'd like to find fault with this, but so far I can't knock it. It'll definitely be an item that I'm going to be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell!! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 Definitely a must have for the body spray collection. A real warm rich smell that has a expensive feel about it. I've had a number of people comment on it since I started using it. I would say the only downside as always with body sprays is that the smell does not last for the whole day so regular top ups are a must. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Anwilekkam18 2 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2018 I really like Lynx deodorants. It keeps my skin soft and dry for a long time. It's really easy to use. Bottle looks nice, easy and comfortable to keep in hand. But this time I don't really like the smell. It's too vanilla for me and too sweet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]