By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lynx Gold Body Spray Deodorant 150Ml

4.5(61)Write a review
image 1 of Lynx Gold Body Spray Deodorant 150Ml
£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

  • Lynx Gold Body Spray 150ml is part of the Lynx male grooming range. This body spray provides a subtle, refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla, giving you a real presence wherever you are.
  • A few quick sprays are all you need for a lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Body Sprays.
  • How to use it. Shaking the can well and holding it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin.
  • Want more? Now available as a 48 hour Anti-Perspirant in spray and roll-on, this classic fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry no matter where the heat's coming from. Boost your sweat protection with Lynx Gold Anti-perspirant 150ml and try it alongside our Lynx Gold Shower Gel 250ml.
  • Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated every day fragrance for men. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Adrenaline and Urban Daily Fragrance 100ml. Our Tobacco & Amber scent is bound to give your style an edge.
  • Selected Lynx products also available as a travel size mini deodorant 35ml.
  • To explore the range of Lynx deodorants, Mens body spray and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • A modern masculine scent, Smell great all day
  • A subtle, refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla
  • Protects your style, Impeccably
  • Shake, twist and spray deo directly on body
  • Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 150ml & Lynx Gold Shower Gel 250ml
  • Find Your Magic with the new Lynx male grooming range
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

61 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Owain Poole

5 stars

Hi AJ Lynx fresh Goog has always got to be the perfect game

Great scent for Lynx lovers

3 stars

Lynx has been around for a long time and has lasted the course. The range has a great range of scents. Lasts all day and will endure you stay fresh. But... it’s not the type of smell I like. The can is easy to use and easy to spray. I would recommend this deodorant to people who likes “sweet” scents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling Fresh, smelling Great

4 stars

The smell is the perfect intensity, not too strong (which some of them are) but not that faint you can not tell if you have it on or not. Keeps my feeling fresh and dry throughout the day. What more could you want. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx new scent

3 stars

I was using few different lynx scents and unfortunately this one is for me in last place. The scent for me is too sweet but if someone like sweet scents then this lynx will be for him. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx New Favourite

5 stars

When I first tried this I didn't think it were going to be for me as I have a favourite body spray already from the lynx brand. I've tried it daily since I got this and it's grown on me. The smell is amazing and makes you feel fresh all day in my opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell but not long lasting

3 stars

Not being a massive fan of Lynx I was pleasantly surprised with the smell of this BodySpray. The soft undertones of Vanilla really compliment the stronger tones of Oud Wood to create a overall pleasant and attractive smell. However the smell is the only positive as the spray offers little in sweat protection and doesn't last that long at all, either on a long day at work or a quick trip out to the gym so I would be interested to see where the claim "all day fresh" comes from. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lynx has grown up...

5 stars

To be honest, I was pleasantly surprised with this. Normally you associated Lynx with pubescent boys who walk around with a thick haze of Africa following them around, but this has changed the game. Lynx Gold has a powerful, but subtle scent that works really well. You only need a small amount for it to work, similar to aftershave, and it last all day. As for what it smells like, you initially get a hit of vanilla which subsides into a fruity tone. For me, it'll work well in the winter months when I prefer to go for a more smokey scent in aftershave. But it'll still work well in the summer time as well with the fruity undertone. I've used it a couple of times when I've been for a heavy session in the gym, and it does help keep odour away, so it'll be a mainstay in my gym bag. I'd like to find fault with this, but so far I can't knock it. It'll definitely be an item that I'm going to be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell!!

4 stars

Definitely a must have for the body spray collection. A real warm rich smell that has a expensive feel about it. I've had a number of people comment on it since I started using it. I would say the only downside as always with body sprays is that the smell does not last for the whole day so regular top ups are a must. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Anwilekkam18

2 stars

I really like Lynx deodorants. It keeps my skin soft and dry for a long time. It's really easy to use. Bottle looks nice, easy and comfortable to keep in hand. But this time I don't really like the smell. It's too vanilla for me and too sweet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes you smell nice

4 stars

I always find lynx sprays fairly nice smelling. This one I particularly like due to the vanilla scent. You can certainly smell it which is good. This is better for a casual deodorant to smell nice at a dinner or date rather than a protection one for all day at work or hard exercise though. I found by the end of a work day the smell had worn and I smelt a bit sweaty. Overall though I would use again due to smell but not everyday. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 61 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Lynx Excite Body Spray Deodorant 150 Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Lynx Gold Anti Perspirant 150Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Lynx Ice Chill Deodorant & Body Spray For Men 150Ml

£ 2.00
£1.34/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here