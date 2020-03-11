Lynx Gold Body Spray Deodorant 150Ml

Owain Poole
Hi AJ Lynx fresh Goog has always got to be the perfect game
Great scent for Lynx lovers
Lynx has been around for a long time and has lasted the course. The range has a great range of scents. Lasts all day and will endure you stay fresh. But... it’s not the type of smell I like. The can is easy to use and easy to spray. I would recommend this deodorant to people who likes “sweet” scents. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Feeling Fresh, smelling Great
The smell is the perfect intensity, not too strong (which some of them are) but not that faint you can not tell if you have it on or not. Keeps my feeling fresh and dry throughout the day. What more could you want. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lynx new scent
I was using few different lynx scents and unfortunately this one is for me in last place. The scent for me is too sweet but if someone like sweet scents then this lynx will be for him. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lynx New Favourite
When I first tried this I didn't think it were going to be for me as I have a favourite body spray already from the lynx brand. I've tried it daily since I got this and it's grown on me. The smell is amazing and makes you feel fresh all day in my opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice smell but not long lasting
Not being a massive fan of Lynx I was pleasantly surprised with the smell of this BodySpray. The soft undertones of Vanilla really compliment the stronger tones of Oud Wood to create a overall pleasant and attractive smell. However the smell is the only positive as the spray offers little in sweat protection and doesn't last that long at all, either on a long day at work or a quick trip out to the gym so I would be interested to see where the claim "all day fresh" comes from. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lynx has grown up...
To be honest, I was pleasantly surprised with this. Normally you associated Lynx with pubescent boys who walk around with a thick haze of Africa following them around, but this has changed the game. Lynx Gold has a powerful, but subtle scent that works really well. You only need a small amount for it to work, similar to aftershave, and it last all day. As for what it smells like, you initially get a hit of vanilla which subsides into a fruity tone. For me, it'll work well in the winter months when I prefer to go for a more smokey scent in aftershave. But it'll still work well in the summer time as well with the fruity undertone. I've used it a couple of times when I've been for a heavy session in the gym, and it does help keep odour away, so it'll be a mainstay in my gym bag. I'd like to find fault with this, but so far I can't knock it. It'll definitely be an item that I'm going to be buying again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smell!!
Definitely a must have for the body spray collection. A real warm rich smell that has a expensive feel about it. I've had a number of people comment on it since I started using it. I would say the only downside as always with body sprays is that the smell does not last for the whole day so regular top ups are a must. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Anwilekkam18
I really like Lynx deodorants. It keeps my skin soft and dry for a long time. It's really easy to use. Bottle looks nice, easy and comfortable to keep in hand. But this time I don't really like the smell. It's too vanilla for me and too sweet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Makes you smell nice
I always find lynx sprays fairly nice smelling. This one I particularly like due to the vanilla scent. You can certainly smell it which is good. This is better for a casual deodorant to smell nice at a dinner or date rather than a protection one for all day at work or hard exercise though. I found by the end of a work day the smell had worn and I smelt a bit sweaty. Overall though I would use again due to smell but not everyday. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]