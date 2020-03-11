By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Expert Barberclub Beard Face & Hair 200Ml

5(114)Write a review
L'oreal Expert Barberclub Beard Face & Hair 200Ml
£ 5.00
£2.50/100ml

Offer

  • For the daily cleansing of your beard, face & hair, discover the barber club 3-in-1 shampoo & conditioning wash enriched with essential oils.
  • What does it do?
  • For the beard
  • Washes away beard flakes, residue & odours. Leaves beard feeling soft.
  • For the face
  • Gently but thoroughly cleanses the skin. Leaves skin feeling fresh.
  • For the hair
  • Cleanses & softens the hair.
  • L'oreal Paris Men Expert Barber Club. The Grooming Range Inspired by Barber know-how
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Beard & Hair Styling Cream 75ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Short Beard & Face Moisturiser 50ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Long Beard & Skin Oil 30ml
  • 3-in-1 wash for beard, face and hair
  • Enriched with cedarwood essential oil
  • Free from soap, parabens, colourants & ingredients from animal origin
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Coco-Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Cedrus Atlantica Bark Oil, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-10, Limonene, Fumaric Acid, Menthol, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Propylene Glycol, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum / Fragrance, Carbomer, Fusanus Spicatus Wood Oil, Octyldodecanol, Citric Acid, Coumarin

Preparation and Usage

  • The Barber's Tips - How to Use
  • 1. Wet your face, beard or hair with warm water.
  • 2. Squeeze a generous amount of the gel onto your finger tips and apply it by spreading it onto your beard, face and hair.
  • 3. Rinse off thoroughly.

Net Contents

200ml

114 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfectly Ideal!

4 stars

For anyone looking for this kind of product, I highly recommend that you opt for this one! Does exactly what it says on the packaging and smells fantastic which is a massive bonus! Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and fresh

5 stars

Loved the feel after using this . Great product and we'll worth the money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the fragrance

5 stars

Hair is more manageable and soft easily combed to shape [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Stunning product I would go as far to say this is my favourite ever product that I have used. It smells absolutely incredible, it leaves both my beard and my skin feeling soft and cared for and it comes in a really handy 'pump' bottle. I have and will continue to recommend this to friends, family and work colleagues. HIGHLY recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My beard feels refreshed

5 stars

I bought this product to keep my beard in check and compared to other brands this keeps my beard feeling fresh and healthy while keeping the shine natural [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great All-Rounder!!!

5 stars

Although this product is primarily for those with beards, it did just as good a job at being a body wash and a shampoo. In fact, my hair hasn't felt as soft since I used to use separate shampoo and conditioner. Highly recommend. :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

5 stars

This is a great product which I would highly recommend. I especially liked the cedar wood essential oil which left my beard and face feel clean but moisturised all day long. Also the fact that it is soap free means it didn’t irritate my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice fresh smell

5 stars

Thought I'd give this a try washed my face as normal,and I'd did not dry my face skin out my beard and they're was no skin flakes of my beard [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic wash!

5 stars

Great wash, feel clean as a whistle afterwards! Great smell and beard feels fab once applied! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Leaves my stubble feeling soft, clean and moisturised [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 114 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

