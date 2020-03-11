L'oreal Expert Barberclub Beard Face & Hair 200Ml

Perfectly Ideal!
For anyone looking for this kind of product, I highly recommend that you opt for this one! Does exactly what it says on the packaging and smells fantastic which is a massive bonus! Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean and fresh
Loved the feel after using this . Great product and we'll worth the money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the fragrance
Hair is more manageable and soft easily combed to shape [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Stunning product I would go as far to say this is my favourite ever product that I have used. It smells absolutely incredible, it leaves both my beard and my skin feeling soft and cared for and it comes in a really handy 'pump' bottle. I have and will continue to recommend this to friends, family and work colleagues. HIGHLY recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My beard feels refreshed
I bought this product to keep my beard in check and compared to other brands this keeps my beard feeling fresh and healthy while keeping the shine natural [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great All-Rounder!!!
Although this product is primarily for those with beards, it did just as good a job at being a body wash and a shampoo. In fact, my hair hasn't felt as soft since I used to use separate shampoo and conditioner. Highly recommend. :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Product
This is a great product which I would highly recommend. I especially liked the cedar wood essential oil which left my beard and face feel clean but moisturised all day long. Also the fact that it is soap free means it didn’t irritate my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice fresh smell
Thought I'd give this a try washed my face as normal,and I'd did not dry my face skin out my beard and they're was no skin flakes of my beard [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic wash!
Great wash, feel clean as a whistle afterwards! Great smell and beard feels fab once applied! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
Leaves my stubble feeling soft, clean and moisturised [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]