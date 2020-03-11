L'oreal Expert Barberclub Beard Oil 30Ml

Great Quality!
For all beard lovers, this is fantastic! I’ve been searching for an oil that does what I wanted it for and so glad I came across this! I would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Healthy look
I have been using this oil for a month now and live the results . Beard feels and looks great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing outcome after using
Since you sent me a tester I’ve been buying for the last few months [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Like the smell but a little too greasy for me
I like the smell of this but I found it a little too greasy for me. Not sure that this is the products fault however, it’s probably because I’ve trimmed my beard back somewhat so it would probably be fine had I kept my beard longer. Really like the barber club range in general and will be repurchasing other barber club items when they run out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leaves a soft shine
Hair is soft and shine on beard and fragrance is very light but desirable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
MAD
Good product it was so I guess you will defintiely have to buy this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So nice scent and soft feel
This is brilliant. I tend to grow a beard but give up due to itchiness, roughness and beard dandruff. This stuff eradicates all & smells awesome. Soft beard no itchiness or dandruff & looks good will definitely purchase more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beard dandruff be gone!
I have always had dry skin under my beard despite always washing my beard and keeping it fresh I needed a great beard oil to help keep under the beard moisturised and not dried out this helps so much if you suffer with beard dandruff or get a dry beard on hot days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Works well. Good product.
I have been growing a beard for the last 3 months now, and have been using facial wash every night as part of my skincare routine. Together with that, I have been testing the L'Oreal Barber Club Long Beard and Skin Oil for the last 3 weeks now. I am pleased with the results of this product. It has a subtle cedar aroma, and is efficient at keeping my beard hair feeling soft, while moisturizing the increasingly long ans scraggy hairs on my face, and makes my beard look neater. You only need to apply a small amount of it each day, so a little goes a long way. A good product I will continue using for as long as I keep growing my beard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very soothing!
I love the soothing effect of the cedar wood essential oil had on my beard. Usually my skin gets very soar and this product eased the redness of my skin under the beard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]