L'oreal Expert Barberclub Beard Oil 30Ml

4.5(76)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Expert Barberclub Beard Oil 30Ml
£ 6.00
£20.00/100ml

Offer

  • For the daily care of your beard & skin, discover the barber club long beard & skin oil enriched with essential oils.
  • What does it do?
  • For the long beard
  • Tames, conditions & softens facial hair without greasiness.
  • For the skin
  • Soothes discomfort & ensures the skin feels nourished.
  • L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Barber Club. The Grooming Range Inspired by Barber know-how
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Beard, Face & Hair Wash 200ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Barber Club Beard & Hair Styling Cream 75ml
  • Beard care suitable for medium to long length beards & skin
  • Enriched with cedarwood essential oil
  • Free from parabens, colourants & ingredients from animal origin
  • Pack size: 30ML

Information

Ingredients

Isopropyl Palmitate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Polybutene, Alcohol Denat., Parfum / Fragrance, Caprylyl Glycol, Benzyl Salicylate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Coumarin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cedrus Atlantica Bark Oil, Linalool, Eugenol, Cinnamal, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil, Fusanus Spicatus Wood Oil, Citronellol, Tocopherol, Citric Acid

Preparation and Usage

  • The Barber's Tips - How to Use
  • 1. Put desired amount of oil into palm (2 to 3 drops according to your beard length) and rub hands together to evenly spread.
  • 2. Massage into facial hair ensuring it reaches the skin underneath. For an even more tamed beard, use brush or comb.
  • 3. Wash hands after application.
  • 4. Use every morning.
  • Avoid the eye contour area.

Net Contents

30ml

76 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Quality!

4 stars

For all beard lovers, this is fantastic! I’ve been searching for an oil that does what I wanted it for and so glad I came across this! I would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Healthy look

5 stars

I have been using this oil for a month now and live the results . Beard feels and looks great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing outcome after using

5 stars

Since you sent me a tester I’ve been buying for the last few months [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Like the smell but a little too greasy for me

4 stars

I like the smell of this but I found it a little too greasy for me. Not sure that this is the products fault however, it’s probably because I’ve trimmed my beard back somewhat so it would probably be fine had I kept my beard longer. Really like the barber club range in general and will be repurchasing other barber club items when they run out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves a soft shine

5 stars

Hair is soft and shine on beard and fragrance is very light but desirable [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

MAD

2 stars

Good product it was so I guess you will defintiely have to buy this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So nice scent and soft feel

5 stars

This is brilliant. I tend to grow a beard but give up due to itchiness, roughness and beard dandruff. This stuff eradicates all & smells awesome. Soft beard no itchiness or dandruff & looks good will definitely purchase more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beard dandruff be gone!

5 stars

I have always had dry skin under my beard despite always washing my beard and keeping it fresh I needed a great beard oil to help keep under the beard moisturised and not dried out this helps so much if you suffer with beard dandruff or get a dry beard on hot days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Works well. Good product.

5 stars

I have been growing a beard for the last 3 months now, and have been using facial wash every night as part of my skincare routine. Together with that, I have been testing the L'Oreal Barber Club Long Beard and Skin Oil for the last 3 weeks now. I am pleased with the results of this product. It has a subtle cedar aroma, and is efficient at keeping my beard hair feeling soft, while moisturizing the increasingly long ans scraggy hairs on my face, and makes my beard look neater. You only need to apply a small amount of it each day, so a little goes a long way. A good product I will continue using for as long as I keep growing my beard! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very soothing!

5 stars

I love the soothing effect of the cedar wood essential oil had on my beard. Usually my skin gets very soar and this product eased the redness of my skin under the beard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 76 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

