Airwick Air Freshener Essential Mist Peony And Jasmine Kit

4.5(22)Write a review
Airwick Air Freshener Essential Mist Peony And Jasmine Kit
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • Essential Mist Peony & Jasmine
  • www.rbeuroinfo.com
  • Air Wick Essential Mist diffuser automatically transforms natural essential oils into a gentle, fragrant mist that surrounds you with a natural fragrance you will love.
  • As the scent is gently carried through mist, feel a more natural and sensorial fragrance experience surround you.
  • Transforms natural essential oils into a mist, thus retaining the molecular integrity of the essential oils and diffusing scent more naturally.
  • 3 batteries AA 4.5V

Information

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use only non-rechargeable alkaline batteries. Ensure batteries are inserted correctly, aligning the (+) and (-) terminals. If batteries leak - remove them immediately and any leaked material. Remove batteries if device is not used for a long period of time. If away for more than a week, turn off device.
  • Instructions
  • 1 Lift to remove outer cover.
  • 2 Insert 3 batteries.
  • 3 Remove refill cap, insert by pushing upright into device until "click".
  • 4 Replace outer cover.
  • 5 Turn on device with slider (blue light will flash), select intensity setting.
  • 6 Device will run for 8 hour cycle, releasing mist regularly, then go to standby until next day.
  • Device features: A) To change start time - push slider to off, then on at desired time setting. B) Low, Med, or High settings control fragrance level.
  • Do:
  • Use only as directed.
  • Keep product on a flat surface.
  • Keep upright at all times.
  • Do Not:
  • Use damaged unit.
  • Use continuously.
  • Obstruct air flow.
  • Use in small, confined pet areas.
  • Use in sleeping areas.
  • Inhale vapour directly.

Warnings

  • DO NOT: Place near or on source of heat, naked flame, any electrical equipment or in direct sunlight (above 50ºC). Mix used batteries, batteries of different brands or different kinds. Expose the batteries to water, fire or high temperatures. Cause a short-circuit. Attempt to recharge batteries.
  • Contains Linalool, Geraniol, alpha-iso-Methylionone, Ethyl methylphenylglycidate, Piperonal and di-Citronellol.
  • May produce an allergic reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • INSTRUCTIONS FOR SAFE USE. Read CAREFULLY - Keep for future reference. This device is battery operated. FOR ADULT USE ONLY. Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities.
  • Use only as directed. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS.
  • Use in well ventilated areas. SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS.
  • Use only Air Wick Essential Mist Refills.
  • People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product.
  • Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.

Return to

  • Air Wick Consumer Services.
  • For help and advice, contact us:
  • www.airwick.co.uk
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318

Net Contents

20ml ℮

DO NOT: Place near or on source of heat, naked flame, any electrical equipment or in direct sunlight (above 50ºC). Mix used batteries, batteries of different brands or different kinds. Expose the batteries to water, fire or high temperatures. Cause a short-circuit. Attempt to recharge batteries. Contains Linalool, Geraniol, alpha-iso-Methylionone, Ethyl methylphenylglycidate, Piperonal and di-Citronellol. May produce an allergic reaction. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. INSTRUCTIONS FOR SAFE USE. Read CAREFULLY - Keep for future reference. This device is battery operated. FOR ADULT USE ONLY. Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities. Use only as directed. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Use in well ventilated areas. SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS. Use only Air Wick Essential Mist Refills. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air Fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.

22 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Could be better

3 stars

I got this for my daughters playroom. It lasted quite well and the Peony and Jasmine smell was amazing. The refill are very expensive for how long they last. I think I prefer the wax melts as the smell is stronger and it lasts. I will try out different smells but will maybe have to wait until there is an offer on!

Great design

5 stars

This mist diffuser looks diffuser looks so pretty sitting on my window sill next to my house front door. It was easy to put the batteries inside and the packaging has easy and clear instructions. The scent is gorgeous and always makes the house smell lovely and fresh, I would definitely try other scents.

Really nice fragrance

4 stars

This is lovely. I disnt realise it was in a timer... you pop it on and it sprays every so often for 8 hours and stops for 16. This is good as during the evening and whilst we are out during the day it doesnt spray continuously! I would definitely get more of these for the other rooms.

Smells gorgeous

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago it smells amazing. Will definitely recommend it. Has a timer and you can smell it from another room. Batteries are included with this item. Has settings for low medium high

Not so good

1 stars

Even thought I liked this scent I found that I could only smell it when I was stood right next to it and even then it only lasted about 3 seconds then faded. I have been using it for several days now and I have only once seen it go off and I could hardly smell it at all unless I stood basically right next to it.

air mist

4 stars

nice and small not too bulky easy to put together. I have a quite a big living room and I think it's much better in a smaller room.it let's out a little smoke on a timer it has a lovely smell to it but with my living room being so large the smell doesn't last long but I like it .

Good product

4 stars

I liked this diffuser it was easy to set up and use, sleek design so looks good anywhere. Battery operated which is good. The lowest setting was best for me as the fragrance was a bit strong for me once I set it to the lowest setting it was fine. The unit releases mist for 8 hours then goes onto sleep mode for 16 hours, i liked this option. I would recommend this product

Beautiful!

5 stars

I’ve never used a diffuser before so this was something new I had to try. The diffuser itself is a sleek black finish which is perfect for my living room and matches the interior perfectly. The scent is absolutely amazing and very lasting. It’s very easy to assemble as all you need to do is pop in some batteries and unscrew the scent bottle and secure it carefully into the diffuser and slide the top back on - easy! There’s three settings that you can choose from 1 - low, 2 - medium and 3 - high, all to suit what intensity you would like the scent to be. I put it on for a few hours daily on level 2 and the scent fills the living room and smells amazing all day long - i have had many people compliment the smell and are amazed that something so small can provide a strong beautiful scent like it does! Definitely a firm favourite in our house and I look forward to trying the other scents in the range, I know I won’t be disappointed!

Peoney and jasmine airwick essential must kit

5 stars

I really like the look of this airfreshener it's small and goes in Any surrounding, easy to set up and smells amazing my whole living rooms smells lovely, I have had friends say how nice it smells, I like that it switches itself off after 8 hours so not wasting the product, I will definitely purchase this aurfresher again and would highly recommend it to friends and family

I love it

5 stars

It's small, but oh so powerful. My home smells entirely of peony and jasmine as soon as I walk in the door. It's easy to set up and the kit includes the batteries. I will be purchasing a lavender one for the bedroom!

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

