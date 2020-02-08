Airwick Air Freshener Essential Mist Peony And Jasmine Kit

Could be better 3 stars Review from Air Wick 8th February 2020 I got this for my daughters playroom. It lasted quite well and the Peony and Jasmine smell was amazing. The refill are very expensive for how long they last. I think I prefer the wax melts as the smell is stronger and it lasts. I will try out different smells but will maybe have to wait until there is an offer on!

Great design 5 stars Review from Air Wick 8th February 2020 This mist diffuser looks diffuser looks so pretty sitting on my window sill next to my house front door. It was easy to put the batteries inside and the packaging has easy and clear instructions. The scent is gorgeous and always makes the house smell lovely and fresh, I would definitely try other scents.

Really nice fragrance 4 stars Review from Air Wick 7th February 2020 This is lovely. I disnt realise it was in a timer... you pop it on and it sprays every so often for 8 hours and stops for 16. This is good as during the evening and whilst we are out during the day it doesnt spray continuously! I would definitely get more of these for the other rooms.

Smells gorgeous 5 stars Review from Air Wick 2nd February 2020 I bought this a few weeks ago it smells amazing. Will definitely recommend it. Has a timer and you can smell it from another room. Batteries are included with this item. Has settings for low medium high

Not so good 1 stars Review from Air Wick 31st January 2020 Even thought I liked this scent I found that I could only smell it when I was stood right next to it and even then it only lasted about 3 seconds then faded. I have been using it for several days now and I have only once seen it go off and I could hardly smell it at all unless I stood basically right next to it.

air mist 4 stars Review from Air Wick 28th January 2020 nice and small not too bulky easy to put together. I have a quite a big living room and I think it's much better in a smaller room.it let's out a little smoke on a timer it has a lovely smell to it but with my living room being so large the smell doesn't last long but I like it .

Good product 4 stars Review from Air Wick 26th January 2020 I liked this diffuser it was easy to set up and use, sleek design so looks good anywhere. Battery operated which is good. The lowest setting was best for me as the fragrance was a bit strong for me once I set it to the lowest setting it was fine. The unit releases mist for 8 hours then goes onto sleep mode for 16 hours, i liked this option. I would recommend this product

Beautiful! 5 stars Review from Air Wick 25th January 2020 I’ve never used a diffuser before so this was something new I had to try. The diffuser itself is a sleek black finish which is perfect for my living room and matches the interior perfectly. The scent is absolutely amazing and very lasting. It’s very easy to assemble as all you need to do is pop in some batteries and unscrew the scent bottle and secure it carefully into the diffuser and slide the top back on - easy! There’s three settings that you can choose from 1 - low, 2 - medium and 3 - high, all to suit what intensity you would like the scent to be. I put it on for a few hours daily on level 2 and the scent fills the living room and smells amazing all day long - i have had many people compliment the smell and are amazed that something so small can provide a strong beautiful scent like it does! Definitely a firm favourite in our house and I look forward to trying the other scents in the range, I know I won’t be disappointed!

Peoney and jasmine airwick essential must kit 5 stars Review from Air Wick 25th January 2020 I really like the look of this airfreshener it's small and goes in Any surrounding, easy to set up and smells amazing my whole living rooms smells lovely, I have had friends say how nice it smells, I like that it switches itself off after 8 hours so not wasting the product, I will definitely purchase this aurfresher again and would highly recommend it to friends and family