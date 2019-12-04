Wagtastic Treat Pigs Ears 4 Pieces

Product Description
- A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
- These Crunchy Pigs Ears are super duper tasty and 100% natural, so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. As well as being lip smackingly tasty, they contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives so are sure to get you dog's tail wagging!
- Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.
- Super duper tasty 100% natural treat
- Loved by dogs
- Get your dog's tail wagging!
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
Information
Ingredients
100% Pork
Storage
To keep this treat in tip top condition, once opened, reseal and store somewhere cool and dry.
Preparation and Usage
- Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. To avoid a potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.
Name and address
- Armitage Pet Care,
- Armitage House,
- Colwick,
- Nottingham,
- NG4 2BA,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x Treats
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Crude Protein
|67%
|Fat Content
|25%
|Crude Fibres
|3%
|Crude Ash
|3%
Safety information
This pouch may contain a deoxidiser sachet which must be discarded and not fed to your dog.
