Wagtastic Treat Chicken Bites 50G

A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs

Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained. These Tender Chicken Bites are made with super duper tasty 100% natural chicken breast meat so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Having been delicately oven baked to preserve the real chicken flavour, these lip smackingly tasty little treats are low in fat and free from all artificial colours, flavours or preservatives making them the perfect training treat or reward.

Yummy dog treats Lovingly made with 100% natural chicken breast meat Super little training treat Low in fat Get your dog's tail wagging!

Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast 50%, Glycerin, Pea Protein, Pollock, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface.

Additives