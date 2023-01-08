We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Wagtastic Treat Chicken Bites 50G
image 1 of Wagtastic Treat Chicken Bites 50Gimage 2 of Wagtastic Treat Chicken Bites 50Gimage 3 of Wagtastic Treat Chicken Bites 50G

Wagtastic Treat Chicken Bites 50G

4.5(8)
Write a review

£1.10

£22.00/kg

A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
Making dog's tails waggle is second nature here at Good Boy. We produce really exciting, yummy treats to keep your dog happy as well as entertained.These Tender Chicken Bites are made with super duper tasty 100% natural chicken breast meat so are sure to become one of your dog's favourite treats. Having been delicately oven baked to preserve the real chicken flavour, these lip smackingly tasty little treats are low in fat and free from all artificial colours, flavours or preservatives making them the perfect training treat or reward.
Yummy dog treatsLovingly made with 100% natural chicken breast meatSuper little training treatLow in fatGet your dog's tail wagging!
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast 50%, Glycerin, Pea Protein, Pollock, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Powder

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Dog Treats, Dental, Chews & Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here